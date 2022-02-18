Kansas City Chiefs Player Arrested in Connection With Alvin Kamara Case

A Kansas City Chiefs player became the fourth person arrested in connection with an assault at a Las Vegas nightclub that led to the arrest of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, according to the Associated Press. Chris Lammons, a cornerback for the Chiefs, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday before posting $8,000 bail, according to ESPN.

Lammons appeared in court earlier in the day but did not enter a plea, his attorney said. Two other men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, turned themselves in on Monday and were hit with suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery, the same charges as Lammons.

Police say a video shows Kamara and at least three other men attacked the victim on Feb. 5. Kamara is seen punching the man repeatedly before others stomped on the man while he was on the floor of the nightclub, according to police. Kamara was arrested on Feb. 6 after playing in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He faces a single charge of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

“Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community-minded individual,” Kamara’s lawyer Drew Findling said in a statement, via The New Orleans Times-Picayune. “The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all of the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved.”

Lammons, 26, has been with the Chiefs since 2019. He originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from South Carolina. Lammons was cut from the Falcons before the start of the 2018 season and then signed with the New Orleans Saints in October of that year. He was cut by the Saints just two weeks after signing with them before joining the Miami Dolphins in November. He would stay with the team for the rest of the season.

In December 2019, Lammons was cut by the Dolphins and quickly signed with the Chiefs. He was on the practice squad for the reason of the season and saw his first set of action with the team late in the 2020 season. In 2021, Lammons played in the 12 games and recorded six tackles and one fumble recovery.