Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Shares First Instagram Post Since Knee Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury last Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. But based on what he had to say on social media he knows the team is going to be okay.

On Sunday, Mahomes shared his first Instagram post since suffering the injury and it’s a photo of him along with an inspiring message. In the caption, Mahomes said, “God was watching over me on that field! My brothers held it down! We keep it moving forward!”

There were plenty of fans that showed support for Mahomes and wished him a speedy recovery. One fan said, “We need you when you are ready. Take care of yourself first.” Another fan said, “Don’t come back too early do what’s right for your body dawg.” And this fan loves Mahomes’ leadership with one fan saying, “I think in the dictionary next to ‘leader’ it says Patrick Mahomes.”

It has been reported that Mahomes will miss four to six weeks with the injury. The good news is there’s no significant damage to the knee and won’t need to have surgery, so it’s possible he could return to the lineup in three weeks if the knee heels quickly. But if Mahomes misses six weeks, he will be back on Dec. 15 when the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes, who won the MVP award last year, was on pace to have a huge 2019 season. In seven games, Mahomes threw for 2,180 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was drafted by the Chiefs No. 10 overall in 2017 but he became the team’s starting quarterback in 2018. Mahomes finished the 2018 season with 5,097 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and he recorded a passer rating of 113.8. Because Mahomes had a big 2018 season, he was named Offensive Player of the Year and he was named league MVP. He also led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship only to lose to the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. It’s possible Mahomes could sign a $200 million contract before the start of the 2020 season.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs will face the Green Bay Packers and backup QB Matt Moore will get the start. He’s been in the league since 2007 and has thrown 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in 50 career games. Along with being a member of the Chiefs, Moore has spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.