Kansas City Chiefs End Practice by Taking Pictures and Honoring US Military Members

The Kansas City Chiefs had a special treat for some special guest who attended their latest training camp practice. It was Military Appreciation Day and members of the military were in attendance to watch the team workout. Once practice was over, all the players shook hands with the military members, took pictures and signed autographs.

This is a cool scene. After practice the #Chiefs players and coaches met and took pictures with the members of the military who were here for Military Appreciation Day. pic.twitter.com/QxE4yTjpax — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) August 15, 2019

Towards the end of the video, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shown signing a helmet and it looked like a fair amount of military members were waiting to get his signature. It makes sense because Mahomes is emerging as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and he’s only entering his third season.

Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round (No. 10 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He became the starting quarterback in 2018 and he emerged as one of the most exciting players to watch. The Texas Tech alum finished the season with 5,097 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and he recorded a passer rating of 113.8. For his work last year, Mahomes was named Offensive Player of the Year and he was named league MVP.

Because of what Mahomes was able to do in 2018, he’s looked at as one of the three best players in the league.

“Mahomes is the most exciting player in sports right now,” Adam Schein of NFL Media said. “He just hit 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first year as an NFL starter, taking home league MVP honors at age 23. I still don’t think we truly appreciate just how absurd that is. It’s scary to think how good this guy can become because he’s just getting started. His skill set and commitment to greatness are spectacular. Would anyone be surprised if he repeated as MVP in 2019? Didn’t think so.”

Mahomes was a big reason why the Chiefs finished the 2018 season with a 12-4 record. They were able to reach the AFC Championship game only to lose to the New England Patriots who went on to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs did lose to key players in the offseason, including safety Eric Berry and defensive end Dee Ford, but under the leadership of Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, there’s no reason to believe the Chiefs can’t make a run to the Super Bowl this year.