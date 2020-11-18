Watch: Joshua Jackson Greets Oblivious 'Mighty Ducks' Fan Wearing His Character's Jersey

✖

Actor Joshua Jackson recently had some fun with a fan of the Mighty Ducks. He spotted a person walking down the street in his jersey, a fairly rare sight in 2020. Jackson reacted by chasing him down and offering a compliment.

The actor who portrayed Charlie Conway spotted the No. 96 Mighty Ducks jersey while walking down the street. He caught up to the man and said "Nice jersey." The oblivious fan simply replied with "Thanks" and kept walking. He didn't notice that Conway himself was the one offering the compliment. He just went about his day.

In other news. This made my day today... pic.twitter.com/V3IOQsULLu — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) October 30, 2020

"I can’t tell if this is a Nirvana t-shirt situation where the kid has no clue who they are or if you’re wearing a mask and he didn’t recognize you," one fan commented on Twitter. Several others weighed in on the conversation and offered different perspectives. Some said that they would "100%" recognize the actor while others admitted that they would also be oblivious.

Jackson portrayed Conway in the three hockey films. He starred in 1992's Mighty Ducks, 1994's sequel, D2: The Mighty Ducks and returned for the third film in the franchise, 1996's D3: The Mighty Ducks. Nearly 15 years later, he is still spotting his jersey out in the wild.

While Conway left the series after growing into an adult, Emilio Estevez announced that he is returning to the franchise. He signed on for the upcoming Disney+ series, Mighty Ducks. He will once again put on the coat of Coach Gordon Bombay while starring alongside an entirely new cast.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!" Estevez said in a statement. "After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+."

Estevez will join other actors in the series that follows the hockey team years after the original trilogy. Lauren Graham plays Alex, the coach of a new team featuring misfits. Brady Noon will play her son, Evan, who starts the series being unceremoniously cut from the Mighty Ducks. The upcoming series also stars Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins and De’Jon Watts.