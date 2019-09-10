Jon Gruden’s Final Words for Antonio Brown Have Social Media Firing Off

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden had big plans for Antonio Brown, but he realized the team had to move on from him because it was clear he did not want to be a member of the organization. Now that Brown is a member of the New England Patriots, Gruden had some things to say about the move.

“What happened here the last couple days may have been, you know, big news to some, but there were no distractions,” Gruden told NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I think you could tell that tonight, our team was ready to roll.

“I’m never going to bring it up again. That incident, whatever you call it, had nothing to do with our team’s focus or preparation. That’s it. End of story.”

Gruden went on to wish the Patriots luck for adding Brown.

“You know, we gave it a shot. Now New England gets their turn. Good luck to them. I can’t deal with it anymore,” he said.

Got His Way

He might be crazy , but he acted the fool to get where he wanted to be . — DAVE GRANT (@DaveGrant831) September 10, 2019

Love him or hate him, Antonio Brown was able to get his way when it was all said and done. Dave said, “He might be crazy, but he acted the fool to get where he wanted to be.”

Brown was able to join the team he wanted to join, but it’s very possible thing won’t go the way he planned it because the Patriots don’t need him. So he will have to turn things around or he will be gone.

Calling Out Gruden

Gruden is a .500 coach. Never understood the fascination with him and the so called Genius title. — Brian Adams (@Badams65) September 10, 2019

This fan questions the coaching ability of Gruden. He said, “Gruden is a .500 coach. Never understood the fascination with him and the so-called Genius title.”

Gruden has a 100-93 record as of Monday and he did win a Super Bowl when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002. But since winning the big game, Gruden has struggled to get anything going, so this year will be very crucial for him.

Predictions for Brown

And it will turn out great.. AB 1500 yard, 12 TD’s… — anthony bruhn (@ReggieRMB) September 10, 2019

This fan is predicting big numbers for the former All-Pro receiver. Anthony said, “And it will turn out great… AB 1500 yard, 12 TD’s…”

It’s very likely Brown will have a big season, especially with Brady throwing the ball. It’s also possible Brown throws another tantrum and be cut by the Patriots before he gets started.

Never Part of Raiders

Brown was never really part of Raiders. They practiced and played without him the whole preseason. He is a nut case and he will be a nut in NE . — Mike Novak (@MikeNovak9) September 10, 2019

Brown’s time with the Raiders was non-existent according to this fan. Mike said, “Brown was never really part of Raiders. They practiced and played without him the whole preseason. He is a nut case and he will be a nut in NE.”

It’s going to be very interesting how Brown fits in with the Patriots. They have been winning for a long time and they will not put up with any of Brown’s antics.

Making Up Lost Money

Mr.Bigg Chest can recoup tha 30 million with 10 this year and guaranteed 20 mil next yr…Tick Tick Tick…. — Mony Wayne (@WayneMony) September 10, 2019

It’s very likely Brown can make up the $30 million of guaranteed money he lost with the Raiders. The fan said, “Mr.Bigg Chest can recoup that 30 million with 10 this year and guaranteed 20 million next yr…Tick Tick Tick…”

It would be interesting if Brown performs well and the Pats pick up his option for next year. If that happens, then it would be clear he wanted to be in New England.

Brown Will Be Fine

You are talking about a team that went through 2 scandals, spygate and deflategate and another involving a player convicted of murder. You think that a possible diva receiver is going to destroy the team? You haven’t been paying attention. — Andrew Turner (@AndrewT_Tweets) September 10, 2019

This fan had to remind everyone that the Patriots have had their share of issues as well. The fan said, “You are talking about a team that went through 2 scandals, Spygate and Deflategate and another involving a player convicted of murder. You think that a possible diva receiver is going to destroy the team? You haven’t been paying attention.”

Belichick will be fine

The difference being Belichick knows how to handle players. — Johnny Fontane (@JohnnyFontane1) September 10, 2019

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick should be able to handle Brown according to this fan. Johnny said, “The difference being Belichick knows how to handle players.”

This what makes Belichick a great coach. He knows how to handle big personalities and get everyone to be on the same page. It’s one of the reasons why he has won six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Questioning the Raiders

Raiders say they support him during his issues but then antagonize him with “all in or all out” ultimatum, then fine arguably the hardest working player in game for missing a few practice during issues — A2izzo (@a2izzo) September 10, 2019

This fan is wondering if the Raiders did the right thing with Brown. The fan said, “Raiders say they support him during his issues but then antagonize him with ‘all in or all out’ ultimatum, then fine arguably the hardest working player in-game for missing a few practices during issues.”

We’ll see how everything plays out. But it looks like we are in for a very fun 2019 season.