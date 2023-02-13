John Travolta Super Bowl Commercial Sees Him Recreate 'Grease' With Zach Braff and Donald Faison

What's old is new again with T-Mobile's addition to the Super Bowl commercial lineup on Sunday. John Travolta returned to his Grease days, both as a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John and as part of the newest chapter for Scrubs alums Zach Braff and Donald Faison's latest ad.

While it could easily be a moment of cringe, Travolta is great in the ad and a lot of fans were happy to see him back in familiar fashion. Especially after the tough stretch of years he's been through personally. He also felt the chemistry with his two co-stars, even teasing an idea to take their show on the road.

"Chemistry cannot be created. It is or it isn't," Travolta told Variety. "I love the dynamic between the three of us. It's a special energy. I know it sounds odd, It's like a special art to do musical comedy and advertising, that has a vibe, a frequency that is different than other types of performance. When I see all three of us together, I feel like we should do something else with this, you know?"

Travolta also noted that the ad is the first time he's ever been asked to do a song from Grease in a parody. "All this is tongue in cheek, which is what I love about it, why I said, 'Yes.' It was the first time we've ever been asked to use a 'Grease' song and spoof it, to be honest. I'm curious why it hasn't happened before," Travolta said.

Fans were in love with the ad before it aired, and many more joined the club after it ran during the game. Scroll down to see some of the murmurs about Travolta's big game return.