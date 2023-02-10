John Travolta Honors Olivia Newton-John in 'Grease'-Themed Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta is back with another Super Bowl commercial that involves dancing. This time, he joined forces with Scrubs star Zach Braff and Donald Faison to sing about how great T-Mobile is to the tune of "Summer Nights" from Grease. The ad serves as a fun tribute to Travolta's Grease co-star, Olivia Newton-John.

The ad starts with Travolta bemoaning about having home internet installed from a traditional cable provider. Then, Faison and Braff pop in with new lyrics set to "Summer Nights" about how Travolta and viewers at home should try T-Mobile Home Internet instead. Since T-Mobile is better known as a wireless phone carrier, Travolta needs Faison and Braff to "tell me more, tell me more" about all the features. The spot will air on Sunday, Feb. 12 during Super Bowl LVII, which will air on Fox.

Travolta and Newton-John starred in the 1978 film adaptation of Grease and remained friends for the rest of Newton-John's life. The "Physical" singer died on Aug. 8, 2022, at 73, following a long battle with breast cancer. Travolta and Newton-John even recorded a Christmas album, This Christmas, in 2012.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote after news of Newton-John's death broke. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

The Grease franchise continued with a sequel in 1982. Paramount+ will debut a prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, on April 6. This new series was created by Annabel Oakes and tracks the origins of the Pink Ladies group, four years before Danny and Sandy fell in love. "Fans of the original should be happy," Oakes told Entertainment Weekly. "We call Grease the mothership, and we always are talking about how we have to pay homage and respect the mothership."

The T-Mobile ad is Travolta's second Super Bowl spot in three years. In 2021, he and his daughter Ella Bleu appeared in a commercial for Scotts Miracle-Gro. Martha Stewart, Leslie David Backer, Carl Weathers, Emma Lovewell, and Kyle Busch also appeared in the spot, which ended with Travolta and Ella recreating one of his and Newton-John's Grease dances.