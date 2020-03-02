John Olerud: MLB Fans Send Sympathy to Former Blue Jays Star After His Daughter Jordan Dies at 19

MLB All-Star and World Series champion John Olerud is mourning the loss of his daughter Jordan after a long battle against a rare chromosome disease. The daughter was hit with the syndrome called tri-some 2p,5p- from birth in August 2000, inspiring the former major leaguer and his family along the way.

“I’m constantly amazed at her disposition,” Olerud told the Boston Globe in 2005 before his retirement. “She’s uncomfortable, she’s having a hard time… but yet, she’s got a smile for you. I’m really blessed to have a child like her.”

Olerud and his wife founded The Jordan Fund to aid family and special needs children, providing grants to those who can’t cover medical costs related to children diagnosed with the rare disease or related ailments.

Services for Olerud’s daughter will be Saturday and Mets Public Relations rep Jay Horwitz reported that those looking to honor her passing can donate directly to The Jordan Fund. The charity had provided a $50,000 grant back in 2014 to support the Inspiration Playground project in Bellvue, Washington.

Once the news broke, many baseball fans and others in the sports world reached out to send their best to the former Blue Jays star.

ESPN’s T.J. Quinn retweeted the message from Horowitz and included his own touching words.

“John Olerud is one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met. Crushed to hear this. I haven’t seen him in years, but he and Kelly dedicated their lives to making the lives of Jordan and kids like her better. Please consider giving.”

Our hearts go out to John and Kelly Olerud on the passing of their daughter Jordan. They are in our thoughts at this difficult time. If you would like to make a donation, please go to https://t.co/v5OamGbjCF. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 1, 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays shared a post paying tribute to the former player and sending their best wishes to his family. Olerud won two world championships with the team in 1992 and 1993.

The New York Yankees send their deepest condolences to John Olerud and his family following the passing of his daughter Jordan. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 1, 2020

The New York Yankees also shared their condolences to Olerud. He played with the team in 2004 for one season.

Some fans shared prayers for Olerud’s family, offering up “eternal rest” and other kind words.

Other fans just shared their condolences over Jordan’s passing and offered their happy memories of Olerud’s career to show how hard the news hits.

John Olerud doesn’t get enough love as one of the greatest Jays ever with one of the greatest seasons in 1993. Very sad to hear this news about his daughter. — Blue Jays Bat Boy (@bluejaysbatboy) March 1, 2020

Other members of the media also chimed in to share their thoughts, flowing in with the rest of the fans.

