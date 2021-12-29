John Madden: Fans Want Late Coach to Be on Cover of ‘Madden NFL 23’

John Madden died at the age of 85 on Tuesday morning. He made an impact in the NFL as a coach broadcaster and video game personality with the Madden NFL franchise by EA Sports. Due to the impact Madden had on the game, fans want him back on the cover for Madden NFL 23.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Madden was on the cover when the game first launched in 1988. He remained on the cover through the 1990s, but Garrison Hearst joined Madden on the cover of Madden NFL 99, leading to Eddie George being the first player to appear on the cover without Madden in the 2001 version. Here’s a look at fans petitioning for Madden to be a cover star again.

Needs to Happen

One fan replied: “Na Madden 23, madden edition. They go thru all the games he called, pick up sound bytes and use it in the game for commentary. Will be the most sold game ever.”

Request for EA Sports

Another fan replied: “If EA doesn’t put him on the cover as an honor, that’s game over for Madden NFL era. Put Coach on the cover next year, EA Sports!!”

The Right Thing to Do

One fan wrote: “I’d prefer a Madden booth picture, mixed with his bus and this picture.Show the iconic aspects.Maybe include the 3 legged turkey, and a telestrator sketch.”

No Words Needed

Another fan wrote: “Sad thing is they probably won’t. Bc if there is one game franchise that does not listen to their users, it is Madden.”

Former Petition

Another fan asks: “And demand a better product! We had practice drills, a radio show, created teams, European League teams, a good soundtrack from start to finish… We need this from [EA Sports].”

All In Agreement?

One Twitter user wrote: “If you have not seen the special All Madden on Fox yet, it is a must see. He changed how people view football.”

Beautiful Look

And one fan wrote: “I can’t say I trust EA Sports with doing the right things considering their track record, but if there’s a gesture that’s so reasonable that it’s obvious common sense, it’d be putting John Madden on the Madden 23 cover.”