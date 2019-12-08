John Legend Hypes up Ohio State After Winning Big Ten Championship

When the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship game, they locked up a spot in the College Football Playoffs. This fired up the entire fanbase, which just so happens to include singer John Legend. The recently-named Sexiest Man Alive celebrated the game, as well as the victory on Twitter.

“It’s B1G Championship time. Go Buckeyes!” Legend wrote on social media prior to the game starting. He also posted a highlight video of a third-quarter touchdown to celebrate the Buckeyes taking care of business when it mattered.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With Ohio State winning the Big Ten, they will now prepare for a battle against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoffs semifinals. Legend will expect his favorite team to win and set themselves up for an appearance and win in the National Championship for the first time since 2014.

Legend has made it clear in the past that he does not mind kicking back on the couch and watching 90 Day Fiance, but he is also a diehard football fan. He particularly loves the Buckeyes due to hailing from Springfield, Ohio and even spoke with ESPN back in 2011 about his piano that was completely covered with Buckeyes stickers at the time.

As he explained at the time, Legend doesn’t attend many Ohio State games, due to various reasons. However, he does watch nearly every single battle on TV. Although he sometimes opts to watch the game on his laptop while watching reality TV with his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

“I could watch football all day,” Legend told PEOPLE after winning Sexiest Man Alive 2019. “So sometimes we have the reality show on the TV with the sound up and football on my laptop with the sound down so I can still see what’s happening. Marriage is about compromise.”

Legend may be willing to watch Sunday football on the laptop, but he likely won’t be following this trend during the College Football Playoffs. He wants his team to take care of business and move onto the next round, ultimately setting up an appearance in the National Championship.

If Ohio State performs well against Clemson and faces off with either LSU or Oklahoma, it’s likely that Legend will be putting that game on the TV. Although he may potentially opt to attend the battle in person and cheer for his beloved Buckeyes.

Photo Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty