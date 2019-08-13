Joe Rogan Fans Create Petition for UFC Commentator to Moderate 2020 Presidential Debate

As the 2020 Presidential race starts to heat up, Joe Rogan fans have created a petition asking that the UFC commentator be considered to moderate a debate. The Change.org petition was created by Ashton Stowell, who writes in the description, “We are petitioning for the Commission on the Presidential Debates to elect Joe Rogan as one of the moderators for the 2020 Presidential Debate.” Stowell then goes on to list multiple reasons why he and supporters of the petition ” believe this would be a great decision.”

Stowell’s first reason is because “Joe Rogan is a widely respected host who has hosted interviews with politicians, economists, scientists, and other popular figures, who come from various walks of life.”

He then goes on to add, “Joe Rogan has experience with interviewing both progressive and conservative thinkers. Figures such as Andrew Yang (D), Tulsi Gabbard (D), Kyle Kulinski (D), Gary Johnson (L), Benjamin Shapiro (R), and Candace Owens (R), have all appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience program.”

Lastly, Stowell argues, “Joe Rogan has an audience containing viewers from all areas of the political spectrum. Joe Rogan is not registered under any political party and is well-known for having civil, productive, and interesting, conversations about political issues without partisan bias.”

“Please help us in our goal to elect Joe Rogan as one of the moderators for the 2020 Presidential Debate! Rogan would make a great moderator and would draw in more interested viewers for the debate,” Stowell concludes his statement.

Many who have signed the petition have also commented and shared their thoughts on why they agree with this idea.

“We need a new way of holding debates and Joe’s interview with Bernie Sanders [sheds] light on how it ought be done,” one person wrote.

“Joe Rogan will keep control of the debate and will foster the most fair and unbiased discussion, compared to ANY of the choices from a mainstream media outlet,” another signer offered.

“The debate needs a neutral personality as the moderator. Joe Rogan not only has experience as the voice of the UFC and the host of Fear Factor but he also has a very successful podcast where he interviews people of all walks of life, political views, areas of expertise and personalities. Each one of his podcasts draws millions of listeners/views depending on the media type and he knows how to be unbiased,” someone else said.

At the time of this writing, the petition had racked up over 50 thousand of the 75 thousand signatures it is hoping to earn.

Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images