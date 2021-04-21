Joe Burrow Now Has Massive ACL Surgery Scar

✖

Joe Burrow just showed off the scar which he received during ACL surgery this past fall. This week, the Cincinnati Bengals unveiled their new uniforms, and Burrow was one of the players modeling the gear. While sitting on a Bengals throne, Burrow's left leg is shown which features a massive scar. Burrow had the surgery after tearing his ACL on Nov. 22, which ended his rookie season.

Burrow went to Instagram to comment on the scar. “If you die without any scars then you never did anything worth fighting for," Burrow wrote. Burrow was selected No. 1 overall by the Bengals in last year's NFL Draft and was having a strong rookie season. In a recent interview on "The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman," Burrow said he is "ahead of schedule" and will be ready when the team starts the 2021 season in September.

"I'm expecting to be there on the first snap of 2021," Burrow said per ESPN. When it comes to the recovery process, Burrow said halfway through, and the knee is improving. "I'm very optimistic about where I'm at and also where the team's at," Burrow said. "Rehab is going very, very well. Lifting is going very, very well. I'm in great shape. Legs feel good. Knee feels good."

Burrow's comments on the podcast were the first public comments since January, one after the surgery. At the time, Burrow told FS1 (per ESPN): "I wanted to finish out the year and finish strong. I thought there were a lot of winnable games in this part of the schedule that we had. And then the injury happened, and that was devastating for me."

Burrow, 24, played in 10 games for the Bengals last season and threw for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions with an 89.8 passer rating. He was coming off a memorable 2019 season at LSU where he led the team to a national title and undefeated season. Burrow won every major award in 2019 including the Heisman Trophy. He finished the year with 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 76.3 percent of his passes.