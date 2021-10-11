Joe Burrow Hospitalized Following Bengals’ Loss to Packers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to a hospital on Sunday following, the team’s overtime loss to the Packers. According to ESPN, Burrow was hospitalized for a possible throat contusion, and the trip was “precautionary.” The Bengals said that Burrow didn’t stay in the hospital overnight and should be ready to play in the team’s next game.

“I think he was just having a little difficulty talking. But as the night went on, he was better,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said on the team’s official website. “As he woke up this morning, he came right in the facility and was ready to go. I’ve tried to pinpoint when it happened. There’s a couple of times when you could say maybe he got hit in the neck. There was two or three plays. He doesn’t have a recollection on which one it happened on.”

Despite the loss, Burrow had a strong performance against the Packers, throwing for 381 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw two interceptions in the loss, but Taylor has been impressed with the way Burrow has progressed in the second season in his NFL career. But there is one thing that Taylor wants Burrow to working on going forward.

Burrow is looking to have a huge 2021 season after missing the last part of 2020 due to a torn ACL. Through five games, Burrow completed 71.7% of his passes for 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 106.4 passer rating. He has led the Bengals to three wins, which is one win away from their total last year. Burrow was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bengals in 2020 after leading LSU to an undefeated season and national championship in 2019.