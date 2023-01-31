Joe Burrow Had 4 Words for Patrick Mahomes After AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow just had one thing to say to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship game on Sunday night. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the game, and when Burrow and Mahomes met at midfield to shake hands, Burrow was heard saying "Go win it now," which led to Mahomes replying "Yes sir."

This comes after a week of trash-talking between the Chiefs and Bengals. After the game, Burrow told reporters that trash-talking gives the game more of an edge."I just think that's what makes football fun," Burrow said, per the Bengals' official website. "It's all love at the end of the day. They know the respect that we have for them and we know the respect that they have for us. It's an intense, emotional game and things like that are going to happen but I think that's why the game is fun."

The Bengals and Chiefs have become rivals over the last couple of years. Both teams faced each other in the AFC Championship last year, and the Bengals came away with an overtime win. However, the Bengals would fall short of winning a championship after losing to the Rams in the Super Bowl.

For the Chiefs, this is the third time in four years they are playing in the Super Bowl. They won it all in 2019 after beating the San Francisco 49ers in the big game. The following year, the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. "We've got to enjoy this for about a day and then get right back to it," Mahomes said after the game on Sunday, per the New York Post. "I've been in the Super Bowl, man, and winning it's a lot better than losing it."

Despite the loss on Sunday, the Bengals have solidified themselves as one of the best teams in the NFL. After not reaching the conference title game since the 1988 season, the Bengals played in the AFC Championship for the last two years. And with Burrow under center, Cincinnati will likely continue to be in the Super Bowl picture for many years to come.

"I feel great about the direction that we're headed in," Burrow said. "That's the great thing about the NFL, it's not like college where you only have four years, you have as many years as you want to, hopefully. We will come back, have a great offseason and get better as a team, get better individually and come back next year ready to go."