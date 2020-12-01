Joe Buck Weighs in on His Adult Film Name After Receiving $1 Million Offer to Narrate Cam Videos

✖

When COVID-19 brought sports to a screeching halt, broadcasters were left without work. Longtime FOX Sports voice Joe Buck was among this group, and he received a job offer from an adult cam website. He turned down the offer, as well as the reported $1 million payday, but he revealed what his adult film name would be.

Buck provided the information during a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. He discussed his work providing commentary for random fan videos and the more edgy proposals. Buck explained that he had his mom convinced for more than 24 hours that he had actually accepted the proposal to comment on "live sex acts." He then confirmed that his adult film name wouldn't be that different from his real name.

Released in 1969, Midnight Cowboy starred Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman in the main roles. Voight portrayed Buck, a former dishwasher from Texas who moves to New York to become a male prostitute. He ultimately becomes friends with Hoffman's character, Enrico Salvatore "Ratso" Rizzo.

The offer for the adult web site surfaced after Buck began lending his voice to random videos on the internet. He provided commentary about people learning to grill or trying to stuff Oreo cookies in their mouths. He also called incredible golf shots. Buck told media members at the time that he enjoyed the opportunity to try a different style of commentary, but he also quickly learned that people had no problems sending him explicit videos.

Yeah, I've received quite a few," Buck says. "And you have to be careful. You have to go through these videos like the Zapruder film because you're worried that there's going to be something in the background, there's going to be something hidden like a Highlights Magazine that we should not focus on, but it's still there and it becomes some internet thing where I put my voice to something that I shouldn't have.

"Yeah, I've had a couple of submissions from let's say, a man and a woman, that just didn't seem appropriate to put my voice to in this stage of my life," Buck continued. "Maybe later in life, but not now. I look at these videos very carefully and pick the ones that seem the most wholesome to put my voice to."

Every time that Buck recorded a video for his fans, he requested that they make a donation to a charity of their choosing. He said that he had no way to track whether the fans followed through but hoped that they did the right thing.