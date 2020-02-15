J.J. Watt and Fiancee Kealia Ohai Reportedly Getting Married on Saturday

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai recently drew attention when they applied for a marriage license in Harris County, Texas. This meant that they had 90 days to hold a wedding ceremony and officially tie the knot. Now it is being reported that they are getting married in the Bahamas this weekend.

According to TMZ, Watt and Ohai spent all week in the tropical vacation spot. This is nothing out of the ordinary for professional athletes in the midst of their offseason, but what made this trip unique is that many friends and family members were on hand in the Bahamas. TMZ also reports that a massive tent with chandeliers was erected at an undisclosed hotel for the ceremony.

Watt only added fuel to the rumor fires when he posted a photo of Ohai on Saturday morning. She was shown wearing a fairly formal white outfit, which users on social media took as a sign that the wedding was imminent.

“Rehearsal dinner?” one Twitter user asked after seeing the photo. Others simply responded by offering their congratulations.

“Happy Wedding Day to you and @KealiaOhai” another individual commented on Saturday. “I wish you a lifetime of happiness!”

As evidence of the family members being present, Watt posted a photo that showed himself and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt out on the water. Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek Watt also posted a photo of himself in the tropical location.

If the wedding indeed does take place in the Bahamas, it will mark nine months since Watt proposed. The couple got engaged in May 2019, two years after making their relationship public.

Watt and Ohai had reportedly started dating, but they did not confirm the news until 2017. Rumors had circulated when the three-time Defensive Player of the Year was spotted at a Houston Dash game, the team that Ohai played for at the time. He also showed up to a press conference in a shirt that bore her number (7).

Since taking the relationship public, Watt and Ohai have been seen all over Houston together, whether at sporting events or trying to assist those in need. They have been spotted cheering on the Houston Astros of MLB and the Houston Rockets of the NBA. They also worked together during the JJ Watt and Houston Texans Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort in 2017.

(Photo Credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images)