Jim Edmonds and Daughter Hayley Head ‘Off the Grid’ to Fish Amid His Split From Meghan King Edmonds: ‘Blood Thicker Than Water’

Former baseball star Jim Edmonds is getting away from the city for some time on the water with daughter, Haley Edmonds, amid his divorce from his wife, Meghan. On Monday, Edmonds posted a photo of his daughter on a boat, sharing that they were “off the grid” while fishing. Edmonds went on to praise Haley as his “rock” for being there for him during this difficult time.

“Deep-sea fishing off the grid,” he wrote. “First time ever for [Hayley] to be in the chair. Not ready for the fishing pole yet. The corona was too cold. Thank you H #myrock blood thicker than water.”

This led to a number of Instagram users responding to the post.

“Love seeing the rock solid bond between you two,” wrote one fan.

“Haley has grown to be a beautiful young woman!” another fan wrote. “Great seeing how she’s there helping you & her younger siblings! What a great family bond you guys have.”

“Glad you are enjoying yourselves!” a third fan wrote. “Merry Christmas!”

This fishing trip comes on the heels of Haley sounding off on her stepmother, Meghan King Edmonds, right after Edmonds filed for divorce.

“I’ve been waiting for it. For probably … three years?” she told Us Weekly when talking about the separation. “I think it’s impossible to be happy with someone so… I don’t know if I would say narcissistic but, she, like, creates her own problems and loves conflict and things like that.”

“The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her,” Hayley continued. “My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore.”

Edmonds married Meghan in 2014, having appeared on the show Real Housewives of Orange County as she joined the cast in 2015. The couple officially split in October as she accused Edmonds of cheating.

Edmonds is known by baseball fans for his time with the California/Anaheim Angels and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a four-time All-Star and he helped the Cardinals win the World Series in 2006. Edmonds is also known as one of the best defensive center fielders during his time as he won eight gold gloves.