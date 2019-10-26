Meghan King Edmonds Reveals Photo That’s ‘So Raw’ After Split With Husband Jim

Meghan King Edmonds posted a new Instagram photo Saturday, one day after her husband, Jim Edmonds, filed for divorce. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a selfie in what appears to be her pajamas with the caption, “So raw.” Friends were quick to chime in the comments with support.

View this post on Instagram So raw 👆🏼 A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Oct 25, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

“Big hugs. You are a strong woman Megs. Love you you,” fellow Real Housewives star, Tamra Judge wrote.

Former Bachelorette Ali Manno Fedotowsky said, “And stunning. You are beautiful inside and out! Thinking of you mama!”

ESPN NFL reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck commented, “Ugh. This kills me, for you. Love you babe. You are surrounded. Got you.”

Todd Chrisley even popped in to say, “Love you sister, you’ve got this…”

It was revealed this week that Edmonds’ husband, a former professional baseball player and current Fox Sports broadcaster, filed for divorce. According to source, Edmonds accused him of having an affair with their childrens’ nanny. She confronted both of them about it, and they denied the accusations. After a week of fighting, he filed for the divorce on Friday, one day after their fifth wedding anniversary.

“The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” one source told Us Weekly. The Edmonds family reportedly has four nannies and a live-in au pair. “During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.”

In June, Jim was caught sexting with another woman while Edmonds was pregnant with their twins. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim said in a statement after news broke in June. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Two days before Jim filed for divorce, Edmonds was on Bravo’s The Daily Dish and said they were working on their relationship. “I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son’s health problems and two other little babies as well,” she said. “So, to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard.”