Jim Edmonds: What to Know About the Former Angels and Cardinals Player and Estranged Husband of ‘RHOC’s Meghan King Edmonds

Most people today know Jim Edmonds as the husband to Meghan King Edmonds, who is one of the stars of Real Housewives of Orange County. However, most baseball fans know Edmonds as one of the top center fielders during the 1990s and the 2000s. Edmonds retired from baseball in 2011, and he’s been seen on RHOC. But things have been rocky between Edmonds and King as he has allegedly been cheating on her while pregnant with their twin sons.

Since then, things have gotten out of control and it led to Edmonds moving out of their home in St. Loius, and it comes on the heels of him Edmonds reportedly calling the cops on King. A source said, “Meghan came home from being out with friends and she had a couple glasses of wine,” It was the first time Jim stayed at her house and put the kids to sleep since he filed for divorce, so she met up with friends. She didn’t drive.

“She was washing her face when she heard someone knock around 10:30 p.m.,” the source continued. “An officer was there with Jim and told her Jim said he was worried she couldn’t care for [their] kids.”

So who is Jim Edmonds? Scroll down to find out.

Started Baseball Career with Califonia Anaheim Angels

Happy birthday, Jim Edmonds. He looked for a career reboot after getting traded from the Angels to the Cardinals, and that’s exactly what he got https://t.co/LvMsblywKH pic.twitter.com/3y66E0Jmx4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2019

Edmonds was drafted by the Angels in the seventh round back in 1988 he made his Major League debut with the team in 1993 and was a member of the Angels until 1999. During his time with the Angels, Edmonds made his first All-Star team in 1995 after hitting 33 home runs and 107 RBIs.

Member of the St. Louis Cardinals

Join us in wishing a Happy 49th Birthday to 8x Gold Glove winner and #CardsHOF outfielder, Jim Edmonds! pic.twitter.com/SyCYgSChC3 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 27, 2019

Edmonds played for the Cardinals for 2000-2007 and that’s where he made a name for himself. He was named to the All-Star team three times and he became a regular on ESPN for what he could do with his glove. He made such an impact on the Cardinals, he’s a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

World Series Champion

It was 2006 #STLCards World Series champion reunion weekend, and fans had lots of fond memories. @Cardinalshttps://t.co/5czNbFWf7K — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) July 21, 2016

In 2006, Edmonds helped the Cardinals win the World Series and it was the team’s first championship since 1982. In the World Series Edmonds drove in four runs while hitting two doubles. It would be the only World Series Edmonds would win in his career.

Bounced Around the MLB

After the 2007 season, Edmonds spent time with various teams including the Padres, Cubs, Brewers and Reds. At that time, Edmonds’ skills were on the decline, and he was not seeing full-time action. He retired from the league after the 2010 season.

Eight-Time Gold Glover

No game today, so here’s a Jim Edmonds classic.



June 10, 1997 | #TBT pic.twitter.com/mrles4fe4f — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 16, 2019

As it was mentioned earlier, Edmonds was known for his glove. It was so good, he won the gold glove award eight times during his career. He first won the award in 1997 and again in 1998. He then won it in six consecutive years from 2000-2005.

Silver Slugger

12 years ago today, Jim Edmonds’ majestic 12th inn. walk-off HR gave the #STLCards a 6-4 win & forced Game 7 vs. the Astros in the 2004 NLCS pic.twitter.com/iEnAMYg65I — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 20, 2016

Along with being strong on defense, Edmonds was also pretty good with the bat.

In 2004, Edmonds won the Silver Slugger award which is given to the best hitter at each position. In that season, the former Cardinals star hit 42 homers and 111 RBIs.

Strong Career

OTD 2000 – The Cardinals traded Kent Bottenfield and Adam Kennedy to the Angels for Jim Edmonds. “Jimmy Ballgame” would spend 8 years with the Cardinals amassing 241 HR, 713 RBI, .285 BA with an OBP .393 and win 6 straight Gold Gloves. #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/qaRsPd2hwR — Augie Nash (@AugieNash) March 23, 2019

It’s likely Edmonds won’t enter the Hall of Fame, but he doesn’t have to apologize for his career. In 17 years, Edmonds posted a .284 batting average and he hit 393 home runs and 1,199 RBIs. His home run total rank 62nd all-time.