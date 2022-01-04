Jim Corsi, Former MLB Pitcher, Announces Terminal Illness

Former MLB relief pitcher Jim Sorgi is battling a terminal illness. The 60-year-old recently told WBZ-TV that he has Stage IV liver and colon cancer and doesn’t have long to live. Corsi said that he has made peace with the fact that he will likely pass away soon.

“I’m at peace. I know if I die, I’m going to a better place,” Corsi said, per PEOPLE. “That’s the No. 1 thing. I feel sorry for everybody I’ll leave behind.” Corsi also said he should have had a colonoscopy years ago as it would have helped him avoid the cancer’s spread. “I made a mistake when I was younger. Not getting a colonoscopy. Should have done it,” Corsi, revealed. “If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete.”

According to Chad Finn of the Boston Globe, the interview was conducted in November and Corsi’s health has gotten worse since. The good news is Corsi was able to walk his daughter down the aisle in October, as mentioned by CBS Sports. Additionally, the interview was finished this week so the Corsi family could see it.

Corsi started his MLB career with the Oakland Athletics in 1988 and was with the team for two seasons. He then pitched for the Houston Astros in 1991 before going back to Oakland in 1992. Corsi joined the Florida Marlins in 1993 and then returned to the A’s in 1995. In 1997, Corsi became a member of the Boston Red Sox and ended his career with the Baltimore Orioles in 1999. In his MLB career, Corsi posted a 22-24 record with a 3.25 ERA and 290 strikeouts. He won a World Series when he was with the A’s in 1989.

“Everybody’s here for you. It’s all I’ve been thinking about, is you,” Corsi former teammate Dennis Eckersley said in the interview. “You have the most wonderful family in the world. You’ve been gifted with that family. We’re all here for you. And we love you. We love you.” After baseball, Corsi became a studio analyst for Boston Red Sox coverage on the New England Sports Network and UPN 38 from 2002 to 2005.