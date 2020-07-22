Jets Owner Woody Johnson Accused of Racist and Sexist Comments

✖

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson faces allegations of racist and sexist comments to his staff. According to CNN, the State Department investigated him over the comments, as well as allegations that he used his government position to benefit President Donald Trump's personal business. Johnson is also the United State's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

According to the report, the allegations include making "racist generalizations about Black men" and questioning "why the Black community celebrates Black History Month." Three diplomatic sources and a diplomat familiar with the complaints provided information to CNN. Additionally, two sources said that it was difficult to get him on board with an International Women's Day event. Another source alleged that Johnson's comments about women's looks were "cringeworthy."

CNN reports that one of the allegations revolved around an incident in 2018. One source said "Johnson appeared agitated and asked if the audience would be 'a whole bunch of Black people.' He allegedly then said that "Black fathers didn't remain with their families and that was the 'real challenge.'"

Three sources alleged that Johnson would make remarks about how many "pretty women were present" at events. They alleged that he talked about preferring to work with women due to them being "cheaper" and working harder than men. The sources referred to these alleged comments as offensive.

Four sources familiar with Johnson's meetings told CNN the ambassador hosted official gatherings at a posh men's-only club in London, the centuries-old, exclusive White's. Eventually Johnson was told by another diplomat at the embassy in late 2018 that he had to stop holding those meetings, three of the sources said. None of the embassy's female diplomats would have been able to attend.

New York Jets star safety Jamal Adams responded to these allegations on Twitter. "We need the RIGHT people at the top. Wrong is wrong!" Adams tweeted. He continued by saying, "Right is right. Wrong is wrong! If u don't think this is wrong you're part of the problem not the solution."

CNN reached out to the State Department about the investigation. The spokesperson referred to Johnson as a "valued member of the team who has led Mission UK honorably and professionally." The spokesperson also told CNN that the State Department stands by Johnson and looks forward to "him continuing to ensure our special relationship with the UK is strong."

Johnson, the heir to the Johnson & Johnson empire, originally purchased the New York Jets in 2000. He paid $635 million for the team. In the years since the Jets have reached the playoffs six times and the AFC Championship twice.