Former NBA Player Jason Collins Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Former NBA player Jason Collins has contracted coronavirus. On Tuesday, Collins revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 after getting sick nearly two weeks ago. He revealed the symptoms and the pain he was going through, but he also revealed some good news.

“I tested positive for COVID19,” Collins wrote on Twitter. “I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough. On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest. I’m home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today. On Saturday my lungs were clear, which obviously is good.”

Collins also sent a message to his fans and he also showed appreciation to the healthcare workers who are dealing with coronavirus every day.

“Please stay safe and continue to social distance,” he continued. “Thank you to every single health care worker out there that are our true heroes on the frontline. Please let’s try to flatten the curve & not overwhelm our health care system.”

It looks like Collins will recover from coronavirus despite the chest pains. Current NBA player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on March 11 and he recently revealed he lost his sense of taste and smell.

“Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days. Anyone experiencing the same thing?” Gobert asked on Twitter on Sunday.

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the illness and it led to the NBA suspending the season. It also led to the other major college and professional sports leagues to postpone or cancel their seasons as the pandemic continues to grow.

Collins played in the NBA for 13 seasons. He spent the majority of his career with the New Jersey Nets, but he also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and he returned to the Nets (Brooklyn) for his final season in 2014. He was a standout player at Stanford as he was named to the All-Pac-10 First Team in 2001.