Rudy Gobert Loses Sense of Taste and Smell Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, which led to the league halting all operations until further notice. He has since developed several different symptoms and is wondering if anyone else is dealing with similar issues. Specifically, he wants to know if others have lost their sense of smell.

"Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven't been able to smell anything for the last 4 days. Anyone experiencing the same thing?" Gobert asked on Twitter on Sunday. According to Business Insider, some individuals could be "hidden carriers" of coronavirus if they have lost their sense of smell and taste. Although the CDC and WHO have said that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, fatigue, and respiratory problems.

Gobert sparked criticism after he purposely smothered every reporter's microphone two days prior to testing positive for the coronavirus. This led to comments from his teammate Donovan Mitchell, who also tested positive, as well as many users on social media. Gobert has since apologized for his actions and pleaded with his fellow citizens to practice social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He also donated $500,000 to assist in relief efforts in multiple areas.

A total of $200,000 will be used to support part-time employees of Vivint Arena. Another $100,000 will assist families impacted by the coronavirus in Utah while $100,000 will go to families impacted by Oklahoma City. Finally, Gobert donated 100,000 Euros to the French health care system.

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered," Gobert wrote in an Instagram post. "At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as [a] way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus."

While Gobert is currently dealing with the loss of his senses of smell and taste, he is remaining optimistic about his recovery. He said that he is receiving "great care" and will "fully recover." He also wanted to thank those that have shown him support in recent weeks.

