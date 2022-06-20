Jared Goff Engaged to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

Jared Goff is getting married. On Saturday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper went to Instagram to announce she is getting married to the Detroit Lions quarterback. In the post, Harper shared a video of her and Goff embracing each other while showing off her engagement ring. And in the caption, Harper wrote, "6.16.22 can't wait for forever with you."

Harper, went on sharing photos and videos on her Instagram story from the engagement, according to the New York Post. Goff and Harper have been dating since 2019. Harper began modeling at the age of 20 and appears in this year's issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"I am so humbled, honored and truthfully speechless to be a rookie in [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit] 2022," Harper wrote. "Every year SI breaks boundaries and this year is no different. So honored to be included in this group of inspiring women. I've never felt more myself then on this shoot, beyond words for how grateful I am for the entire team behind the camera that creates the most positive, uplifting vibes."

Goff, 27, is entering his second season with the Lions. He was traded to the team last year after spending five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Last year, Goff threw for 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games and posted a 3-10-1 record. In his five seasons with the Rams, Goff led the team to playoffs three times and a Super Bowl appearance in 2018. In an interview with Bally Sports earlier this year, Goff talked about seeing his former team win the Super Bowl.

"Most of all, I'm happy for those guys because I know how hard they've worked, and they deserve it," Goff said. "Of course, as a human, you feel like you can be missing out at times. But I think about, if I was in that situation, how would they feel about me? They'd be equally as thrilled for me. It's something that you wish you could be a part of in your own right with the Lions, but we're not right now — and watching them do it is just another part of the journey." Goff has two more years remaining on his contract before he becomes a free agent.