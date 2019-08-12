NBA Star James Harden Gives $10,000 Cash to Family in Bahamas He Found Fishing for Food

Houston Rockets star James Harden is enjoying some time off in the Bahamas, but he isn’t exactly keeping a low profile. In fact, he has been all over social media recently. Fortunately, Harden is making news for all of the right reasons. Specifically, he is giving life-changing money to those in need.

Saturday, Harden, some of his friends, and Adidas marketing manager Troy Payne spent part of the day riding around on ATVs. During this afternoon of leisurely entertainment, Harden stopped multiple times to hand out cash to children and families that were trying to find their next meal through fishing. All were very appreciative of his gestures, but one mother was completely shocked when Harden gave her $10,000 in cash. That’s an absurd amount of money for anyone on the street to receive at one time, and especially so for a mother simply trying to make ends meet for her family.

James Harden and his friends were riding around in the Bahamas and were giving cash to people and children, including $10K to this mother and her family. (Via https://t.co/v7U1evs6l8) pic.twitter.com/XmFSB0a1xk — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) August 10, 2019

When he wasn’t handing out massive amounts of money, Harden spent the rest of his four-wheeled adventures taking photos for fans and giving fist bumps. He was stopped multiple times but had no issues with the interruptions to the afternoon’s agenda.

A first-round pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009, Harden has shined for the Houston Rockets since joining the team in 2012. He has started 545 games in which he has appeared and has been named an NBA All-Star every year he has spent in Texas. Harden is one of the most famous athletes in the sport, as well as one of the most successful. Fortunately, he is dedicated to sharing his success with those in need.

Through his foundation, 3 The Harden Way, Harden has found ways to give back to his community and those in need. Using the James Harden Scholarship and the Monja Willis Scholarship, Harden has been able to help those experiencing economic hardships to pursue further education. He helps fund these scholarships through charity events such as softball and basketball games.

Of course, 3 The Harden Way is more focused on those in need in the Houston area, so the Rockets star had to think outside the box to help those in need in the Bahamas. Fortunately, cash is very useful for these occasions.