James Caan Predicts Cleveland Browns Will Reach Playoffs

James Caan is confident the Browns can make the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years. The legendary actor was on 92.3 The Fan's Bull & Fox earlier this month with his assistant Mike Kijanski. When the Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the NFL season, Caan sent out a tweet that said, "My assistant who is from Cleveland (which is embarrassing enough in itself) is walking around like the Browns won the Super Bowl after last night's win. Is this normal? End of tweet." That led to the two of them being on a show and they were asked if they think the Browns will win reach the playoffs.

"Yes," Caan said. And when talking about if the Browns don't make the playoffs, Caan said, "[Kijanski] won't come to work. He'll have his first drink since he was born." The good news for Brown and Kijanski is the Browns are 2-1 on the season after beating the Washington Football Team 34-20 on Sunday. It's the first time since 2014 the Browns have a winning record at any point of the year. After the game, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield talked about how they still have a long way to go.

"They deserve to have a great franchise and a great team, but we are worried about right now," Mayfield said referring to the city of Cleveland. "Like I said before the season started, it is about building that culture, bringing the right guys in and pushing this thing in the right direction, which is what we have been doing and we are trying to do. We have to build on this momentum and keep going one game at a time."

The last time the Browns made the playoffs was in 2002 when they finished with a 9-7 record. The team lost in the wild card round of the playoffs and have had only one winning season since. The last time the Browns won a playoff game was in January 1995 (for the 1994 season) when they defeated the New England Patriots. They would go on to lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round.

The challenge for the Browns is they are playing in the AFC North which features the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers are 3-0, and as of Monday afternoon, the Ravens are also undefeated. Because of that, it's possible the Browns could have a winning season and miss the playoffs.