Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Peters Nearly Fought Each Other During Post-Game Altercation

Monday night was the return of cornerback Marcus Peters following a surprising trade that sent him from the Los Angeles Rams to the Baltimore Ravens. During this game, the veteran found more success, intercepting his former quarterback Jared Goff and enjoying a 45-6 victory. Following the game, Peters and Rams corner Jalen Ramsey engaged in a verbal altercation.

There was a moment following the game in which broadcast cameras showed the former Rams defender in Ramsey hugging an LA staff member. Ramsey, who was acquired by the Rams hours after they traded Peters, approached. The two players got into it and had to be separated by security and staff.

“Kicking the Rams’ a— out of the playoffs,” Peters yelled as he headed to the locker room. The Ravens corner also reportedly delivered a profanity-laden rant to no one in particular as he left the field.

After the game, Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was being restrained by Rams personnel in the tunnel while shouting at Ravens players and staff going into their locker room. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/UD7j9R1ycF — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) November 26, 2019

As video footage showed, Ramsey had to be restrained as the team was leaving the field. He continued shouting at the opposing team until he reached the tunnel. However, the former Jaguars’ corner did not want to discuss the incident with reporters following the game.

“If you’ve got questions about the game, I’ll answer that,” Ramsey said after his eight-tackle performance that also included one deflected pass. “Other than that, I ain’t going to answer no B.S.”

Peters was not one of the five Ravens players brought to the podium, so the reporters were unable to ask him about the incident on the field. However, pass rusher Matthew Judon said that this battle against the Rams meant so much to Peters. As he explained, you always want to succeed against your former team.

“I don’t care if I go back to Grand Valley. If I’m playing against them, I want to whoop them,” Judon said, per ESPN. “For him to get that pick late in the game really killed the momentum. Really killed everything — they had a little bit of momentum, they was getting first downs, and Pete came up with that huge pick, and he going to let you know about it. We love that guy in the locker room.”

When the trade occurred in October, Peters was reportedly caught off guard. He wasn’t expecting this transaction that sent him packing in exchange for a fifth-round pick, but he said that he left town with his head held high. He also reportedly took some hard feelings with him to Baltimore.

The Rams had no intention of signing Peters to a long-term deal, which is what prompted the trade with the Ravens. However, they sent two first-round picks to Jacksonville in exchange for Ramsey while also saying that they plan on keeping him around for years to come.

Peters certainly achieved his goal of playing well, especially considering that he intercepted his former quarterback in Goff. Although at this point, the incident on the field has become a bigger story for the now 9-2 Ravens.

Photo Credit: Todd Olszewski/Getty