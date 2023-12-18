Jade Cargill's Mother Has Died

Jade Cargill recently shared some sad family news. The WWE Superstar went to Instagram on Dec. 12 to announce the death of her mother. Cargill posted a photo of her holding her mom's hand at the hospital while revealing that her mother died of cancer. The 31-year-old professional wrestler also shared an old photo of her mom.

"You put up a good fight mom. But God has bigger plans for you," Cargill wrote in the post. "I'm so proud of you. Our last mother. I know grandma and great grandma was there waiting, elated to bring you in. It's never goodbye, it's see you later. YOU taught me that. Yesterday my mother lost in the battle with cancer. I will never question what God has in store for us, I am thankful God gave us such an outstanding, loving mother…I'll see you later."

The loss comes as Cargill prepares for her in-ring debut with WWE. She signed a multi-year contract with WWE in September after spending three years in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and has made brief appearances on WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT. During her time in AEW, Cargill won the TBS Championship and held the title for 508 days. In an interview with The Dallas Morning News earlier this month, Cargill talked about the timetable of her WWE in-ring debut.

"So, listen, I think the fan base should be patient, Cargill said, per Wrestling Junkie. "I think they need to understand we're making a diamond. We're creating something that's gonna be a legacy. We're creating something that's going to create echoes and waves throughout not just the wrestling culture, but pop culture and beyond. They're setting me up for success, you shouldn't rush success."

Cargill also talked about a full go when she does debut. "I trust them. I believe in this system," she said. "And when they see me in that ring, understand, there's no turning back. [WWE]'s believing in everything I'm doing, given me everything that I could fathom. And I'm going to be ready. I'm already ready. But again, it's on my time, and everybody should be patient. And when I come, just understand I'm taking over."