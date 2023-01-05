Sandra Runnels, Dusty Rhodes' Ex-Wife and Mom to WWE's Goldust, Has Died

Sandra Runnels, the ex-wife of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and mother to pro wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes, has died. Dustin Rhodes shared the news on social media on Wednesday, and it comes after he revealed that she was in "such pain" in a social media post on Dec. 27. The cause of death was not announced, but Rhodes shared a photo of him holding his mother's hand likely at a hospital bed.

"I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma today," Rhodes wrote in an Instagram post. "She was an incredibly strong mother who was loving and resilient to her dying day. She taught me everything, and I am the man I am today because of her. I am so saddened but so happy she is no longer in pain. No words can express my pain right now. She was such a beautiful angel. She never faulted and always persevered. This last month was very hard on me and my sisters Kristin and Mandy. Her pain was so bad as we were with her throughout."

Rhodes continued: "I know, the man she raised in me, that I have to be strong for my family. They are my lifeline and mean absolutely everything to me. God has swept in and taken her to be with him. I have the upmost faith in him today and everyday, and I know she is no longer in pain. I want to thank you all for your continued prayers....they meant everything to us. Please continue to pray for our family through this trying, grieving time."

Runnels' death comes nearly seven years after Dusty Rhodes died. The two were married from 1965 to 1975, and Dustin Rhodes was born in 1969. Like his father, Rhodes became a professional wrestler and had a successful career in WCW and WWE. Most fans know the younger Rhodes as Golddust in WWE. During his time with the company, Rhodes won the Intercontinental Championship three times, the Tag Team Championship three times and the Hardcore Championship nine times. In WCW, Rhodes won the United States Heavyweight Championship once and the World Tag Team Championship three times. He now competes in All Elite Wrestling, a promotion his half-brother, Cody Rhodes, help launch.