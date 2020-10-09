Jackie Robinson's Daughter Blasts Donald Trump's Campaign for Using MLB Legend in Campaign Ad

Sharon Robinson, daughter of MLB legend Jackie Robinson, is not happy with the Donald Trump campaign. This week, a new Trump campaign ad was released, which is called Say What You Want About America. Jackie Robinson's image is used in the video, which caused Sharon Robinson to respond on Twitter.

In the tweet, Sharon said, the family "strongly objects" to the use of her father in the ad as they believe the Trump campaign in "in opposition" to all that he believed in. The video also displayed a photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his daughter, Bernice King, also blasted the Trump campaign.

Sharon Robinson, an educator and author, sits on the board of the Jackie Robinson Foundation with her mother Rachel. The Foundation was founded in 1973, one year after the Baseball Hall of Famer died, and it "has advanced higher education by providing generous, multi-year scholarship awards coupled with a comprehensive set of support services to highly motivated JRF Scholars and Extra Innings Fellows attending colleges and universities throughout the country," according to the official website.

Jackie Robinson is known for breaking the color barrier in baseball. In his 10 seasons with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson was named to the All-Star team six times, won the NL MVP award in 1949 and helped the team win the World Series in 1955. Here's a look at the Trump campaign, Sharon Robinson's response and reactions from social media.