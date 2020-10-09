Jackie Robinson's Daughter Blasts Donald Trump's Campaign for Using MLB Legend in Campaign Ad
Sharon Robinson, daughter of MLB legend Jackie Robinson, is not happy with the Donald Trump campaign. This week, a new Trump campaign ad was released, which is called Say What You Want About America. Jackie Robinson's image is used in the video, which caused Sharon Robinson to respond on Twitter.
In the tweet, Sharon said, the family "strongly objects" to the use of her father in the ad as they believe the Trump campaign in "in opposition" to all that he believed in. The video also displayed a photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his daughter, Bernice King, also blasted the Trump campaign.
Sharon Robinson, an educator and author, sits on the board of the Jackie Robinson Foundation with her mother Rachel. The Foundation was founded in 1973, one year after the Baseball Hall of Famer died, and it "has advanced higher education by providing generous, multi-year scholarship awards coupled with a comprehensive set of support services to highly motivated JRF Scholars and Extra Innings Fellows attending colleges and universities throughout the country," according to the official website.
Jackie Robinson is known for breaking the color barrier in baseball. In his 10 seasons with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson was named to the All-Star team six times, won the NL MVP award in 1949 and helped the team win the World Series in 1955. Here's a look at the Trump campaign, Sharon Robinson's response and reactions from social media.
Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump— Sharon Robinson (@sharonarobinson) October 8, 2020
prevnext
I find President Trump’s use of my father’s image in his political ad beyond insulting and not reflective of #MLK’s commitment to creating the #BelovedCommunity. My father should not be used in ways strongly misaligned with his vision and values, @realDonaldTrump. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/7AwySnFFOw— Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 7, 2020
My father was working for an America with leaders who have answered the call to conscience and compassionate action. He said, “We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity...” (2/3)— Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 7, 2020
prevnext
“...Leaders who can subject their particular egos to the pressing urgencies of the great cause of freedom…a time like this demands great leaders.”
America needs this type of leader NOW. #VoteAmerica #SkeeWee #BreonnaTaylor #BelovedCommunity #FierceUrgencyOfNow (3/3)— Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 7, 2020
Beyond insulting. https://t.co/ehraLWAWEn— Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 9, 2020
prevnext
I know that Jackie Robinson would not support a racially charged Donald Trump. His picture should be removed.— Peter Konieczko (@sandboxpete) October 8, 2020
Would the @ProjectLincoln help?https://t.co/clWf9oqsHw
Didn't Donald pardon boxer Jack Johnson so he could have one black friend come visit him at the White House? https://t.co/65OPFZAZEL— Robert Young Pelton (@RYP__) October 8, 2020
prevnext
There's no low too low for @realDonaldTrump. He is right down there in the sewer. ’We’re insulted!': Jackie Robinson’s daughter tells Trump campaign to stop using her father’s image https://t.co/J8mx8eMn4y— Gale Turner Strong (@GaleTStrong) October 8, 2020
Who had “pisses off Jackie Robinson’s family” on Trump’s 2020 bingo card?— Justin McGuire (@JMcGuireMLB) October 8, 2020
prevnext
Of course the Trump Thugs would use unauthorized images of other people who are actually opposed to them.
Those criminals also play unauthorized music at their hate rallies.
"Use of Jackie Robinson and MLK images in Trump ad opposed by family members"https://t.co/2TYU598gfv— Jennie Asᴛᴀʀᴛɪᴇʟ™ ✪ Ishtar Aset Inanna Morningstar (@Astartiel) October 9, 2020
Trump using Jackie Robinson and MLK in a campaign ad because they're Americans is the worst evolution of "I can't be racist, I have black friends" I've ever seen.— Viking Sec #BlackLivesMatter (@Viking_Sec) October 9, 2020
prevnext
Yes, Trump is running an ad including MLK and Jackie Robinson... For the record here is documentation of his racism: https://t.co/CzXIq4S7qy pic.twitter.com/JX6z2FPsOM— Mark Sloan (@sloannyc) October 7, 2020
This is absolutely appalling! I wish that descendants of Jackie Robinson & Martin Luther King Jr would make a commercial that explains why they DO NOT want their loved ones images used in Trump's campaign! AMERICA NEEDS TO HEAR FROM YOU!!— Carolyn Taylor (@Carolyn46127430) October 8, 2020
prev
Oh, no he didn't.....sue him!!!!!!— The Honorable Nasty Radical Left Lainie (@ElaineRaeBell) October 9, 2020
To know that Trump used images of MLK & Jackie Robinson makes me sick to my stomach.