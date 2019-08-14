15-Year-Old Equestrian Rider Iona Sclater Killed After Falling off Horse

Iona Sclater, a rising equestrian star from Britain, died in a horse-riding accident at her home, according The Sun. The accident occurred Sunday, with officials reporting the 15-year-old was pronounced on the scene after falling off her horse. Once the news was announced, the British Eventing released a statement listing accomplishments the teenager had achieved in her life.

“Iona was an exceptionally talented and dedicated young event rider,” The British Eventing said. “In just five seasons competing with British Eventing, Iona amassed 33 top ten results and represented the Eastern region four times at the Under 18 Regional Team Championships (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019).

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Iona’s impressive results this season, to secure her a place on the Pony European Championships long-list, include taking second place in the Pony Trial at Weston Park (1) and fourth in the Pony Trial at Lincolnshire Horse Trials in April, both on her pony Foxtown Cufflynx. Most recently, Iona won the BE100u18 at Stratford Hills this June on Foxtown Cufflynx, and also claimed the win in the BE100 at Aston Le Walls (2) in May riding Machno Excalibur, along with the Open Novice Under 18 at Burnham Market International (1) in April with Janet Willis’ Watermill Rocks.”

The Sun reported that friends went to social media to pay their respects to Sclater. One friend said, “Another equestrian gone too soon. Iona, you will be dearly missed and my thoughts go out to your family and friends. You were such a big part of the equine community and will never be forgotten.” Another friend said, “Iona was the kindest, most thoughtful person ever. She would always pick people up when they were down and enjoyed every moment with everyone.

“Iona you are a legend and we will love you forever. Another angel gone too soon.”

Based on her last post on social media, it’s clear she loved being involved in the equestrian world. Five days before her passing, Sclater posted a photo of her and her horse on Instagram and she wrote, “Find me someone who looks at me the way Swatchy does. Thank you @adamfanthorpe for capturing these special moments.”

Sclater is survived by her parents, Charles and Hetty, as well as her sisters Lara and Alicia.