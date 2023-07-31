Indianapolis Colts Player Breaks Arm During Practice

The Indianapolis Colts will be missing a key player to start the 2023 NFL season. According to ESPN, Colts running back Zack Moss sustained a broken arm during practice on Monday. Moss is expected to miss four to six weeks of action. The Colts recently kicked off training camp and were practicing in full pads for the first time. Moss took a hit and began to grab his right arm. This injury comes as the Colts are dealing with the drama with star running back Jonathan Taylor, who is not practicing with the team due to multiple injuries.

Moss, 25, joined the Colts in 2022 after spending nearly three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. In eight games with the Colts last year, Moss rushed for 365 yards and one touchdown with 76 carries. Moss spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Bills before being traded to the Colts. In exchange for Moss, the Bills received Nyheim Hines who recently suffered a season-ending injury.

Moss was selected by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 31 games with the Bulls, Moss rushed for 917 yards and eight touchdowns on 225 carries. Moss had a successful college career, being named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 after rushing for 1,246 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior season with the Utah Utes.

Moss is the No. 2 running back behind Taylor, who reportedly requested a trade but has been denied by Colts owner Jim Irsay. Taylor had a breakout season in 2021, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on 332 carries. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team in 2021 and led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. In 2022, Taylor only played in 11 of the Colts' 17 games due to an ankle injury.

"We will not trade Jonathan Taylor," Irsay said in an audio file sent to the Indianapolis Star. "That is a certainty. Not now, or not in October. "It's something that's going to stay between us, but it was just a good conversation. "We're just hopeful in going forward, looking forward to a great season, hoping Jonathan's a big part of that."