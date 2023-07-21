NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Cited for Driving 140 MPH

An NFL rookie wide receiver got caught speeding. According to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol (per ESPN), Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings was cited Thursday morning for speed and reckless driving after an officer clocked him driving 140 mph on a freeway outside of St. Paul, Minnesota. He was not arrested, but the investigation is ongoing.

The police report said that an officer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they observed a driver in a Lamborghini Urus traveling 140 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone." Addison was identified as the driver after the officer made the traffic stop. ESPN said drivers in Minnesota who are cited for speeds over 100 mph can have their licenses revoked for at least six months.

The Vikings released a statement on the situation. "We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information," the team said. Addison and the rest of the Vikings rookies are due to report to training camp on Sunday. He missed most of the team's offseason program due to a minor injury and is expected to compete for a starting role.

Addison, 21, was selected No. 23 overall by the Vikings in this year's NFL Draft in April after playing college football at Pittsburgh and USC. In 2021, Addison won the Biletnikoff Award after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Panthers. He did not have the same production in his only season at USC, recorded 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

Last month, Addison appeared on the NFL Network and talked about his role with the Vikings after Adam Thielen was cut by the team before signing with the Carolina Panthers. "I ain't going to get into it too much, comparing. I just know what I can do. I'm confident, and I am going to fill his shoes," he said.

Addison also talked about learning from fellow Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson who caught 129 passes for 1,809 yards last year. "Oh, man, it's just been all learning for me, not too much talking," he said. "Just out there on the field watching what he do and just trying to pick his brain to see why he wants to run his routes the way he do."