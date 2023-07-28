NFL All-Pro Cornerback and Super Bowl Champion to Miss Four Months Following Knee Surgery

One of the best cornerbacks in the NFL will be out of action for at least four months. Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins underwent a full meniscus repair on his left knee on Friday and is expected to be out until December, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Ramsey injured his knee on Thursday during Dolphins training camp practice and was carted off the field. Later that day, it was revealed that Ramsey would need surgery. Had the procedure been just a meniscus trim, Ramsley would miss around six to eight weeks. But since it was a full meniscus repair, the 28-year-old will moss more time.

"The length of this rehabilitation is dictated on a couple things that could occur during the surgery," Dolphins head coach Mike McDainel said during his press conference on Friday. "The exact timeline is to be determined. What I can tell you is I don't think the beginning of the regular season is really a part of the scenario. It's going to be into the season and how deep that is depends on what happens today. Realistically with the way the team had practiced, you don't know with these kind of things, but what was the most amazing thing about the whole thing was the way Jalen responded.

McDaniel continued: " He spoke to the team yesterday and it really moved a lot of people. He first let everybody know how much he appreciated this team and how this team has accepted him. He's been in the league for a little bit and he knows what we're doing here and his opinion is special for his position group not to waver and exuded all the confidence he has in that position group. One of the things that he said that was real cool for everybody was he told all his teammates not to worry, not to feel sorry for him. He's going on whatever timeline the doctors give him. He's going after that timeline and trying to flex that he'll beat it."

Following the surgery, Ramsey went to Twitter to send a message to his fans. He wrote, "Surgery went well. To my teammates & fans, thank you for the prayers and support!! I promise I will attack this rehab and be back stronger than ever… this will just part of the greater story down the stretch! Adversity is opportunity! God is so great! FIN5 UP!"

Ramsey was traded to the Dolphins in March after spending the last three and a half seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent his first three and a half seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and in his career, Ramsey has been elected to the All-Pro First Team three times, the Pro Bowl six times and he helped the Rams win a Super Bowl during the 2021 season.