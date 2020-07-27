Hulk Hogan Mourns 'Real Pro' Regis Philbin

✖

TV legend Regis Philbin died at the age of 88 over the weekend, and a number of celebrities paid tribute to him. One of the most notable sports figures to mourn Philbin was Hulk Hogan who has appeared on his show Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee and Live! with Regis and Kelly a number of times. On Twitter, Hogan posted a photo of him and Philbin posing. On Instagram, Hogan posted a photo of him, Philbin, and Mr. T together while on the show.

Hogan said he was "always excited" to do Philbin's show and also called him a "real pro." Hogan then said Philbin would always sneak attack him every time he was a guest on the show. Philbin not only had a long history with Hogan, but he also had a very strong relationship with WWE as made an appearance WrestleMania VII and he had a number of Superstars appeared on Live!

View this post on Instagram Regis was always on #TeamHogan brother! R.I.P. A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan) on Jul 26, 2020 at 5:12pm PDT

#Regis was the only show I was always excited to do. Regis was a real pro and I could always count on him sneak attacking me every time I was a guest on the show,RIP my brother Love you HH pic.twitter.com/E5IajiV3KU — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2020

"The TV icon was also a memorable presence at WrestleMania VII where he conducted backstage interviews and provided commentary for the main event showdown between WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter and Hulk Hogan," WWE said in a statement. "Regis also appeared on the historic Raw 1000, sending a classy congratulatory message to WWE. WWE extends its condolences to Philbin's family, friends and fans."

Back in 2012, Philbin sent a message to WWE as the company was celebrating Raw's 1,000th episode. "Well here we are, the 1,000th episode o Monday Night Raw," Philbin said in the video message. "I can't believe it. I've been a fan of sports entertainment my whole life. When I started my first talk show in San Diego many years ago, it was with The Destroyer. One of my favorite guests. And I've been hooked ever since. I made my WWE debut at WrestleMania VII. And from then on, I had the pleasure to welcome all of the greats on my show... I love the WWE, and it's my honor to be part of this historic occasion. Congratulations Monday Night Raw on 1,000 great episodes."

Philbin died from cardiovascular diseases one month before his 89th birthday. Along with his daytime talk show, Philbin hosted the U.S. version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and the first season of America's Got Talent.