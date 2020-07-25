Regis Philbin Dead: Relive Legendary Host's WWE and Wrestlemania History

Saturday afternoon, fans on social media mourned the death of iconic TV host Regis Philbin, who died at the age of 88 due to natural causes. They shared tributes to the longtime TV personality while talking about his legendary career. However, many others focused on Philbin's impact on professional wrestling.

While Philbin became an icon for his role as the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, wrestling fans remember him for different reasons. He appeared at big events and featured several performers as guests on his shows. Whether he was putting on special wrestling-inspired outfits or trying to play tug-of-war, Philbin was entertaining fans of the sport. Many fans even believe that his dedication to these interviews proved that Philbin was a lifetime fan of professional wrestling.