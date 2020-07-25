Regis Philbin Dead: Relive Legendary Host's WWE and Wrestlemania History
Saturday afternoon, fans on social media mourned the death of iconic TV host Regis Philbin, who died at the age of 88 due to natural causes. They shared tributes to the longtime TV personality while talking about his legendary career. However, many others focused on Philbin's impact on professional wrestling.
While Philbin became an icon for his role as the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, wrestling fans remember him for different reasons. He appeared at big events and featured several performers as guests on his shows. Whether he was putting on special wrestling-inspired outfits or trying to play tug-of-war, Philbin was entertaining fans of the sport. Many fans even believe that his dedication to these interviews proved that Philbin was a lifetime fan of professional wrestling.
WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away. We extend our condolences to his family, friends and fans. https://t.co/MuNtuOT6oq— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
WrestleMania VII
Philbin conducted interviews with The Undertaker and manager Paul Bearer during WrestleMania VII. He asked questions, but the professional wrestler didn't do anything other than conduct measurements. This moment became iconic considering that Philbin just rolled with the odd interview and made fans laugh at his jokes.prevnext
Natalya Neidhart
I will always remember how much respect Regis Philbin showed to the wrestling world. I grew up watching Regis and Kathy Lee because that was my mom’s favorite show. Rest peacefully, Regis❤️ pic.twitter.com/nhRyK1E8as— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) July 25, 2020
Bret Hart
One of the more unique interviews on Live! With Regis and Kelly took place when Bret Hart arrived on set. The popular professional wrestler discussed his family's history with professional wrestling, as well as hailing from Canada. However, the jaw-dropping moment came when Hart choked out Philbin.prevnext
Yokozuna
Regis Philbin had lots of wrestlers on his show over the years. Here’s a fun clip of him trying to beat Yokozuna in tug of war. #RIPRegisJuly 25, 2020
Ultimate Warrior
Here’s another clip of Regis Philbin “accidentally” getting Ultimate Warrior riled up on his show. pic.twitter.com/ZO90ZvlCxV— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 25, 2020
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin
RIP Regis Philbin 😔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/er9RFhwrHT— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) July 25, 2020
Mean Gene
"Regis, you're beautiful" - Mean Gene#RIPRegis pic.twitter.com/O7eYeew51M— On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) July 25, 2020
Hulk Hogan
Regis having great fun with @HulkHogan in 1994 #RIPRegis pic.twitter.com/aPKaiZZxSJ— On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) July 25, 2020
"Ravishing" Rick Rude
31 years ago, "Ravishing" Rick Rude went on Regis and Kathy with their faces sprayed onto his tights #RIPRegis pic.twitter.com/cOhExTkBsC— On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) July 25, 2020