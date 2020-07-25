Regis Philbin Dead: Relive Legendary Host's WWE and Wrestlemania History

By John Newby

Saturday afternoon, fans on social media mourned the death of iconic TV host Regis Philbin, who died at the age of 88 due to natural causes. They shared tributes to the longtime TV personality while talking about his legendary career. However, many others focused on Philbin's impact on professional wrestling.

While Philbin became an icon for his role as the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, wrestling fans remember him for different reasons. He appeared at big events and featured several performers as guests on his shows. Whether he was putting on special wrestling-inspired outfits or trying to play tug-of-war, Philbin was entertaining fans of the sport. Many fans even believe that his dedication to these interviews proved that Philbin was a lifetime fan of professional wrestling.

WWE

prevnext

WrestleMania VII

Philbin conducted interviews with The Undertaker and manager Paul Bearer during WrestleMania VII. He asked questions, but the professional wrestler didn't do anything other than conduct measurements. This moment became iconic considering that Philbin just rolled with the odd interview and made fans laugh at his jokes.

prevnext

Natalya Neidhart

prevnext

Bret Hart

One of the more unique interviews on Live! With Regis and Kelly took place when Bret Hart arrived on set. The popular professional wrestler discussed his family's history with professional wrestling, as well as hailing from Canada. However, the jaw-dropping moment came when Hart choked out Philbin.

prevnext

Yokozuna

prevnext

Ultimate Warrior

prevnext

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

prevnext

Mean Gene

prevnext

Hulk Hogan

prevnext

"Ravishing" Rick Rude

prev
Start the Conversation

of