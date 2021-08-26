Hulk Hogan Devastated by Death of 'Loyal Friend' and Dog Duke

✖

Hulk Hogan is mourning the loss of his "loyal friend." On Wednesday, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame went to Twitter to announce that his dog Duke died. Hogan showed two photos of Duke and said that he's "so sad" about the loss. Hogan added, "I love you, Duke," at the end of the Tweet.

A couple of WWE Hall of Famers sent their condolences to Hogan. Mick Foley wrote that he's "sorry" for the loss, while Jerry "The King" Lawler added, "Sorry, my friend. A number of other social media users also sent messages to Hogan by showing pictures of their dog and mentioning that they are also dealing with the loss of their best friend.

"So Sorry for your loss Hulk," one person wrote. "Our fur babies are just like our kids and a loss of one is just like losing a member of our family. You can be comforted that Duke has now crossed “The Rainbow Bridge”, where eventually you’ll be reunited with him."

This comes a few months after Hogan made his last appearance on WWE TV. He was the guest host with Titus O'Neal at WrestleMania 37, which was located in Hogan and O'Neil's hometown of Tampa, Florida. In an interview with DAZN, O'Neil said he and Hogan had a private conversation about his past comments which led to WWE banning him for a few years.

"We spoke a little bit after I got upset about the apology," O'Neil said, per Cultaholic. "We had a private conversation. But at the end of the day, I'm not one to be able to cast judgment on anyone. I looked at the opportunity to host WrestleMania in my hometown, where I'm literally the unofficial Mayor here in Tampa. To do it with a guy that essentially put WrestleMania on the map, I looked at it as a business decision that was made.

"...Even after hosting, to be honest with you, it was very pleasant to work with him. We had some stuff that he allowed me to change up, and we worked very well off of each other. I didn't expect the reaction that he got. I didn't expect the reaction that he received. I expected a little bit here and there, but nowhere near where it was. But at the end of the day, to Hulk’s credit, he took it with pride, and the show went on."