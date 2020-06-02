Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Tweets out False Rant About Looters: 'It’s All Afro Americans'

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife, Linda Hogan, has found herself in some hot water over her latest stream of tweets. Talking about the riots going on across the country, specifically referencing those in Los Angeles, Hogan posted three straight tweets in which she voiced her frustrations, which ultimately held no merit.

Hogan said that all of the looting being done in the city was only by "Afro Americans," a claim that was proven false. Her first tweet read, "Watching the looting, it’s all Afro Americans," Hogan wrote. "Not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized." She went on to then discuss the police and how everyone has wanted them to stand down, but wrote that the riots seen across the country are what happens when cops lay down. "How is robbing and stealing tennis shoes a protest of George Floyd," Hogan wrapped up her second tweet. She then used her third and final tweet to call out the local and state government in California, writing, "LA is being even more destroyed. So much for your support of liberals and criminals."

Her remarks led to quite a bit of backlash in the comments, one in particular responding, "Oof didn’t know the Hogan’s are like this. Disappointing." Another responded simply by saying, "Think about that before you tweet."

The protests that have spanned from coast-to-coast were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. After video surfaced of a police officer kneeling on his neck in the wake of his passing, the cop, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder. In the days since, major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia, along with other areas like Atlanta, have all seen major protests take place. While some have been mild, even drawing full unison between protesters and police like in New Jersey, others have taken turns for the worst and resorted to looting and destruction. Police cars have been seen getting set ablaze in cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia, places like Wisconsin saw cop cars being hijacked and destroyed.

With all of this going on, President Donald Trump announced that states will be deploying the national guard to combat protesters. Any state governor that doesn't do so will be overruled by the president in ensuring the military is present.