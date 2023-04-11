Major AEW Wrestler Injured, Pulled From Upcoming Match

A top star from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will likely miss a big event. Eddie Kingston is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury and will miss his match at NJPW Collison of New Japan Pro Wrestling which will take place this weekend. The last time Kingston competed was at ROH Supercard of Honor, Ring of Honor's WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend show.

Kingston was originally scheduled to face Gabriel Kidd at NJPW Collison. But since Kingston is injured, NJPW announced that AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will take his place. When Kingston competed at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31, he faced off against ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. Kingston lost the match and did not work the ROH TV tapings held on Wednesday and Friday at the AEW show. The match between Orange Cassidy and Kidd will take place in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Kingston, 41, made his professional wrestling debut in 2002. He's well-known in the independent circuit but also worked at ROH and Impact Wrestling. Kingston made his AEW Debut in July 2020, facing off against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. He officially signed with the company later that month and has emerged as one of the top stars in the company. Kingston has been working in ROH on a regular basis since March.

In February, Kingston appeared on the podcast WTF With Marc Maron and ripped AEW World Champion MJF. "He's a real piece of s—. I'm just going to put that out there. I don't know why he's the champion. He'll cry about it to Tony (Khan), then I'll get an email from Megha (Parekh) and HR, 'you can't be calling our world champion a piece of s—.' Well, if he doesn't act like a piece of s—, I won't call him that," Kingston said, per Fightul. "He's a low life. He's a young kid who thinks he knows it all and he doesn't. F— em. I don't give a s—. What are they gonna do, fire me? Okay. I'll work somewhere and make money."