Hulk Hogan's Rep Reacts to Claim Wrestler Can't Feel His Lower Body

A rep for Hulk Hogan is speaking out after fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made some scary claims about Hogan's health. On The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle, 54, revealed that Hogan couldn't feel his lower body after having surgery on his back.

"Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle claimed on the podcast, per Entertainment Tonight. "He can't feel his lower body. He has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using his cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. He can't feel his legs so he has to walk with a cane, so that's pretty serious."

A rep for Hogan responded to the claims, saying that he is "doing well and is not paralyzed." The rep added that "Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humor." Hogan and Angle were recently together at the 30th anniversary of WWE Raw. Hogan, 69, started the show by doing a promo and saying how much Raw has made an impact on his career. Angle appeared later in the show with D-Generation X members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac.

Hogan is no stranger to surgeries. In October 2021, Hogan's daughter Brooke appeared on Hollywood Raw and said her father had 25 surgeries in the past decade. "We counted how many surgeries he's had in the last 10 years and I think we're at 25," she said. "He's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing.

"So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbow scoped. So yeah, he's had so many surgeries, so he's done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket. So right now, he's feeling great. He's working out two hours in the gym every day. He's still chugging along."