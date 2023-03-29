How to Watch MLB Opening Day 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

March Madness is coming to an end, and many of us sports lovers are shifting our gaze to the next big sports event: MLB's Opening Day for 2023. We are eager to watch Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter lead Fox's coverage of the MLB 2023 season, but others are in it for the pure sport of it: watching all 30 teams in Major League Baseball face off against each other in a 162-game marathon. How can you watch it all without having to buy cable? We'll show you how. Spoiler: live TV services are your best bet.

What you need to watch the 2023 MLB Opening Day:

When is the MLB 2023 Opening Day?

Thursday, March 30. Games will air all day long, starting at 1:05 p.m. ET.

2023 MLB Opening Day schedule

Here's the entire 2023 MLB Opening Day schedule, complete with pitching matchups:

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals: 1:05 p.m. ET, Max Fried (ATL) vs. Patrick Corbin (WAS)

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET, Logan Webb (SFG) vs. Gerrit Cole (NYY)

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: 2:10 p.m. ET, Kyle Gibson (BAL) vs. Corey Kluber (BOS)

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: 2:20 p.m. ET, Corbin Burnes (MIL) vs. Marcus Stroman (CHC)

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays: 3:10 p.m. ET, Eduardo Rodriguez (DET) vs. Shane McClanahan (TB)

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers: 4:05 p.m. ET, Aaron Nola (PHI) vs. Jacob deGrom (TEX)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: 4:10 p.m. ET, Mitch Keller (PIT) vs. Hunter Greene (CIN)

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: 4:10 p.m. ET, German Márquez vs. Blake Snell (SD)

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals: 4:10 p.m. ET, Alek Manoah (TOR) vs. Miles Mikolas (STL)

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals: 4:10 p.m. ET, Pablo López (MIN) vs. Zack Greinke (KC)

New York Mets at Miami Marlins: 4:10 p.m. ET, Max Scherzer (NYM) vs. Sandy Alcantara (MIA)

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros: 7:08 p.m. ET, Dylan Cease (CHW) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics: 10:07 p.m. ET, Shohei Ohtani (LAA) vs. Kyle Muller (OAK)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers: 10:10 p.m. ET, Zac Gallen (ARI) vs. Julio Urías (LAD)

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners: 10:10 p.m. ET, Shane Bieber (CLE) vs. Luis Castillo (SEA)

How to Watch the MLB Opening Day 2023



Get access to your favorite baseball teams' games with a live TV streaming service. Choose the one that works best for you. You won't want to miss out on America's favorite pastime, so buy some peanuts and Cracker Jack and sign up for one of these platforms.

Sling TV

You can watch all TV, including select MLB Opening Day baseball games, as they're airing -- along with your other favorite entertainment programs. Currently, Sling TV is offering their Orange + Blue program, which carries most baseball games. The current deal on all of their plans gets you half off your first month when you sign up. And you don't need a cable subscription. There's no contract with Sling TV, and subscriptions include 50 hours of DVR storage.

You get Fox, ESPN, FS1, MLB Network and TBS.

Watch MLB Opening Day 2023 on Sling TV Orange + Blue, $28 for your first month

Hulu + Live TV

A subscription to Hulu Live TV offers access to all major channels airing many major professional baseball games. Plus, Hulu + Live TV can now be bundled with ad-supported Disney+ and ESPN+, giving you access to every 2023 March Madness game. You'll also get access to more than 65 other live and on demand channels with live sports, news and entertainment.

Hulu + Live TV specifically offers ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and five regional sports networks.

Sign up for Hulu + Live TV and watch the 2023 NCAA Tournament, $70 a month

FuboTV

FuboTV is a more sports-centric streaming services that has live TV events for almost every sport imaginable, including international ones, and over 100 other channels. Of course the MLB Opening Day is part of FuboTV's many offerings as well, especially if you sign up for the Elite or Premier packages. Did we mention that they give you 1,000 hours of DVR space as well? Get a free seven-day trial by signing up here.

You get all games appearing on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and most regional sports networks.

Watch sports live at FuboTV with a seven-day free trial, then starting at $75 a month

Peacock Premium

You can sign up for Peacock Premium and access one game every Sunday morning. NBCUniversal's streaming service is taking over Sunday morning baseball once again this season. Beginning on Apr. 23, with the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Colorado Rockies, Peacock will stream 19 NBC Sports-produced baseball games through the Sept. 3. Each game will also feature NBC Sports-produced pre- and post-game shows on Peacock.

Premium Peacock subscribers also enjoy access to live events via Premier League and WWE Network, plus motorsports, tennis, track and field, golf games and more.

Peacock has two tiers -- an ad-supported, premium tier for $5 monthly or $50 annually or an ad-free premium tier for $10 monthly or $100 annually. For access to live sports, you'll need a premium subscription.

Sign up for Peacock TV, starting a $5 a month

Digital antenna

Many MLB games might air on your local broadcast channels. If you only want to watch the home games and root for the home team, a digital TV antenna might be just the thing.

Amplified HD digital TV antenna, $22 after coupon (down from $37)

The best TV deals ahead of MLB Opening Day 2023

