How Lakers Icon Kobe Bryant Inspired Pitbull

It’s been nearly a month since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year daughter Gianna and seven other people. Bryant has touched the lives of millions of fans and even inspired one of the top music artists in the world. Pitbull spoke to Denny Directo of Entertainment Tonight and hopes the death of Bryant will help people to live life at its fullest.

“I hope that this is more than a moment, and it’s more of a movement,” he said. “I tell people all the time, ‘Don’t let life live you.’ People are caught up all the time with what their pictures look like, what this looks like. People are disconnected and they’re taking so many pictures, they’re missing the big picture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m hoping that with the tragedy that happened to Kobe comes a blessing for the world. And it’s something he sacrificed for us to take a step back and go, ‘Guys, enjoy this ride.’ And to Kobe and to the family, our prayers go out to them… and to the daughter too, it’s almost a catch-22. It’s a touchy subject to speak about,” Pitbull continued. “But I will tell you this, the legacy that he left behind, his energy will forever be here. A body is just a vehicle. Kobe is going to live forever with us. And I go back to that, man, live life. Don’t let life live you. Love life, and life will love you.”

Pitbull said he didn’t know Bryant personally, but he looked up to him because of what he stood for.

“Kobe wasn’t a personal friend, to be honest with you, he was just someone that we all looked up to,” he added. “He is somebody that embodies what hard work is.”

There will be a public memorial for Bryant on Monday at the Staples Center and tickets went on sale for the event this week. The memorial service, which will also honor Gianna, will be televised by local stations.

Bryant played for the Lakers from 1996-2016. He was a bonafide winner as he helped the Lakers win five NBA Championships from 2000-2010. He won the NBA MVP award in 2008 and named an All-Star 18 times.