Hell in a Cell 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Another WWE pay-per-view is here. The company will host Hell in a Cell on Sunday night at the ThunderDome in Tampa, Florida, and it will be the last event to take place there due to live touring coming back next month. Hell in a Cell will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The pre-show will air at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock, WWE.com, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok.

The main event will be WWE Champion Bobby Lashey defending his title against Drew MacIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match. Lashley has been champion for 110 days and successfully defended the title against McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 in April. If McIntyre loses, he can't challenge for the title as long as Lashley is champion.

The second Hell in a Cell match on the card is SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair defending her title against Bayley. This will be a rematch from WrestleMania Backlash where Belair was able to earn a victory against Bayley. However, shortly after the match, Bayley claimed Belair cheated as she used her hair to get the win, leading Belair to challenge Bayley to a match at Hell in a Cell earlier this month. It was then announced the match would be a Hell in a Cell bout this week.

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Charlotte Flair. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ripley defended Flair and Asuka to retain the title. A couple of weeks after that, Flair defeated Asuka in a No. 1 contender match, leading to Flair getting a chance to win the Raw Women's Championship for the fifth time. Last year at WrestleMania 36, Flair defeated Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Alexa Bliss will be in action as she faces Shayna Baszler. This storyline began earlier this month when Baszler went after Bliss' doll Lilly. It led to Bliss playing mind games with Baszler and based on the way Bliss has acted in the last year, there's no telling how this match is going to play out.

Cesaro will also be in action as he faces Seth Rollins. The two went at it a WrestleMania 37, and Cesaro came away with the win. But Rollins is not giving up as he has been attacking Cesaro for the past few weeks. The final card on the event is Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn. Owens beat Zayn at WrestleMania 37, but Zayn continued to go after Owens for last month.

