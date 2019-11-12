Heat Player Dion Waiters Reportedly Suspended After Panic Attack Brought on by Eating THC Gummies

Miami Heat player Dion Waiters has been handed a 10-game suspension by the team for conduct detrimental to the team. There was an incident on a charter from Phoenix to Los Angeles in which he ingested a THC gummy and suffered a panic attack. This is his second suspension of the season, according to ESPN.

According to FOX Sports radio host Andy Slater, there was a Heat player that experienced a “medical emergency” during the team flight. Although the team couldn’t comment due to medical confidentiality. Slater later discovered that Waiters was the player in question and that he had passed out after “overdosing” on gummies. He reportedly suffered a seizure when awoken.

Waiters missed Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns due to a stomach ache and had reportedly taken the THC gummy to ease the symptoms. He also missed the game against the Los Angeles Lakers after the incident on the plane.

“We are very disappointed in Dion’s actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn’t worse,” the team said in a statement.

“There have been a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team. … We are proud of how our players have started the season. We expect all of our players, including Dion, to conduct themselves in accordance with the highest standards, and to show professionalism and respect for their teammates, the team, the fans, and the NBA community.”

Waiters was suspended earlier in the season for conduct detrimental to the team after expressing frustration with his role on the team. He has been active for only two of the Heat’s nine games and has been replaced in the rotation by rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.

With this suspension, Waiters will not miss out on a $1.2 million contract bonus. He needed to appear in 70 of the 73 remaining games to claim the bonus, but he will not meet that requirement.

The Miami Heat owe Waiters $25 million over the final two years of his four-year contract signed in 2017. He will earn $12.1 million in base salary for this season and is owed $12.65 million in 2020-21.

Originally the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Waiters spent three seasons in Ohio before heading to Oklahoma City for two seasons with the Thunder. He signed with the Heat in prior to the 2016 season and is now in his fourth season with the team. Although the incident on the plane, as well as the previous suspension, could put his future in doubt.

(Photo Credit: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty)