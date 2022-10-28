HBO Releases Official Trailer for Documentary 'Say Hey, Willie Mays!'

A new documentary about baseball legend Willie Mays is coming to HBO. This week, the network released the official trailer of the film Say Hey, Willie Mays! which will premiere on Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. The documentary includes interviews with Mays and his family.

"Mays transfixed fans from coast to coast with his style, jubilant persona and contagious smile, and helped to erode racial barriers and move the sport of baseball, and the American dialog, forward," the official synopsis states. "Say Hey, Willie Mays! follows Mays' life both on and off the field over five decades as he navigated the American sports landscape and the country's ever-evolving cultural backdrop, all while helping to define what it means to be one of America's first Black sports superstars. He left an indelible mark in New York City and San Francisco, building a love affair with both cities' fans."

Along with Mays and his family, Say Hey, Willie Mays, will feature interviews with Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson, Orlando Cepeda and Juan Marichal. Baseball legend and Mays' godson Barry Bonds is also featured along with the late Vin Scully. The film is directed by Nelson George and produced by Company Name in association with Zipper Bros Films and Major League Baseball.

(Photo: HBO)

"Over the years, the fans have given me so much joy, and I am excited to express my thanks again through this wonderful documentary and its telling of the story of my career and life," May said in a statement. " I have worked hard and been fortunate to do many amazing things over the course of my life, and I am excited and proud that the people who see this film, including younger fans who never saw me play, will have the chance to relive this great journey with me and have a few laughs along the way. Watching this documentary brought a proud and grateful smile to my face, and I hope everyone else enjoys it too."

Mays, 91, is considered one of the five best baseball players of all time. He was a member of the San Francisco Giants from 1951-1952, 1954-1972 and the New York Mets from 1972-1973 and was selected to play in the All-Star game 24 times. He helped the Giants win the World Series in 1954 and won the NL MVP award that year and in 1965. Mays earned 12 Gold Glove Awards for his play at centerfield and recorded 3,283 hits, 660 home runs and 1,903 RBIs.