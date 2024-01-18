Tubi Releases Trailer, Premiere Date for 'Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story'

A documentary about the WNBA will premiere on Tubi this month. On Thursday, the streaming service announced that Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story will premiere on Jan. 31. This will be the first time a documentary will feature four WNBA MVP players — Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, and Breanna Stewart, as well as WNBA legend, Sheryl Swoopes. Tubi also released a trailer that shows what the players go through daily.

"SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story is a transcendent documentary that uniquely captures the power and spirit of female athletes," Anjali Sud, Chief Executive Officer at Tubi said in a statement. "Tubi is proud to collaborate with the Women's National Basketball Players Association as part of our commitment to uplifting bold and inspiring voices for young and diverse audiences."

The documentary is directed by Andrea Buccilla, a former college athlete and commercial director. Stewart, Ogwumike and Johnson are executive producers as well as Jessica McCourt, Terri Carmichael Jackson, Rebecca Otto, Faith Suggs and Swoopes. Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story is produced by Malka Media Group LLC (MALKA) in partnership with the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) and PUMA.

"We're excited to bring together the WNBPA and Tubi on the release of SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story, showcasing the incredible athletes and stories that define the WNBA," McCourt said. "MALKA's cutting-edge production brings to life the strength and resilience of these phenomenal players, underscoring our commitment to celebrating and supporting women's sports."

"We're bringing to light the incredible stories of these athletes, who are not just sports icons but powerful advocates for change, respect, and inspiration – something that all women can relate to and feel empowered by."

The WNBA was founded in 1996 and began play in 1997. The regular season is from May to September, and Cathy Engelbert is the commissioner. Three teams — the Houston Comets, Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm — have the most WNBA championships with four. For the 2023 season, the Last Vegas Aces won the WNBA title for the second consecutive season. Stewart is the reigning WNBA MVP.