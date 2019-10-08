Hannah Jeter Stuns in Black Dress Standing With Husband Derek During Foundation Dinner

Monday evening, former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter hosted the 23rd Annual Dinner for his Turn 2 Foundation, which he started to keep children and teenagers away from drugs and alcohol. However, his wife, Hannah, was the one drawing the attention during the event with her attire.

The couple was photographed during the event, per tradition, and while the former baseball player was wearing a suit, Hannah was in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress. The retail price on this head-turner, per the Daily Mail, was approximately $2,795. Although the accessories were not priced.

And while the overall theme was singular in color, Hannah did add some color with a headband that featured red, purple, and lilac designs.

Originally started in 1996 by Jeter and his father, Dr. Charles Jeter, the foundation has been used to help children rise above negative influences and “Turn 2” a healthy lifestyle, per MLB.com. The goal is to help those in New York, West Michigan, and Tampa, Florida, to reach their full potential through academic excellence, healthy lifestyles, social change, positive behavior, and leadership development.

“Through the tremendous support we receive during our annual dinner, our Foundation is able to continue our mission of empowering youth to excel in their academics, lead healthy lifestyles, strengthen their leadership skills, and ultimately serve as positive members of society,” Jeter said back in 2018. “I’m so proud to celebrate 22 years of inspiring positive social change with the people who have been instrumental in building this Foundation into what it is today, and I’m incredibly excited for the future.

In more than two decades that the Turn 2 Foundation has been in existence, Jeter has helped give back more than $29 million through signature programs and other organizations. This includes the $1 million that was raised during the Turn 2 dinner in 2018.

The amount raised at Monday’s event was not revealed, but Jeter’s foundation did award $90,000 in college scholarships to 17 students that graduated high school and are set to pursue higher education this fall. Some will be attending Cornell University while others will be heading to the University of Michigan, Florida International, or other locales.

Wherever they decided to pursue a college degree, both Derek and Hannah Jeter were excited about the prospects of these Jeter’s Leaders. In fact, Hannah was the one that introduced this graduating class to a packed venue while showcasing this black dress once again.