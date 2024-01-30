Former NBA Star Rajon Rondo Arrested

Former NBA guard Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, according to WDRB-TV (per ESPN). The 37-year-old was pulled over in Indiana's Jackson County on Sunday afternoon because of a traffic violation when an officer smelled marijuana. Indiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told WDRB-TV that a search found a gun and drug paraphernalia. Rondo was taken to jail in Jackson County, where he posted bond. The charges against Rondo are misdemeanors, and he's not allowed to possess a firearm because he had a no-contract order against him.

In May 2022, Rondo had an emergency protective order filed against a woman after she claimed he snapped at her for interrupting a video game session he was having with his son. She accused Rondo of smashing items around the house before pulling out a gun. However, the case was dismissed a few weeks later.

Rondo played in the NFL from 2006 to 2022 and spent the majority of his career with the Boston Celtics. He also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hakws, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers. In his career, Rondo won NBA titles with the Celtics (2008) and the Lakers (2020). He was also selected to the All-Star team four times, the All-NBA Defensive team four times and led the NBA in assists in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

While appearing on The Old Man and the Three podcast last year. Rondo talked about his time with the Kings and former head coach George Karl. "Played for a lot of great coaches... George Karl," he said per Sports Illustrated. "He allowed me to run everything as well when I played with [Demarcus Cousins] in Sacramento. People thought I would hate it out there. I'm like, being able to call every offensive set all year long [with] guys like Demarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay, Omri Casspi, it was a great run. We didn't make the playoffs, but it was a fun season for me."