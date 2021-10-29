WWE Fans Are Emotional After Learning ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan’s Cancer Diagnosis

WWE fans learned the news of “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan’s cancer diagnosis this week. After having emergency surgery last week, Duggan went to social media to announce that he has been dealing with prostate cancer and will have surgery on Friday.

“Hi folks. You know, Debra and I, we always share the good times with you, but today we got to share some bad times,” Duggan said in the video. “I’ve been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and I’m having my surgery tomorrow. Actually, it’s been going on for a couple of months now, and Debra and I have been living with it and getting ready. But reality is here, and I’m going down to Charleston tomorrow to have my cancer surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So folks, I know you’ve been thinking and praying for me about it this last surgery. Please think of me this Friday as I go get my cancer surgery down in Charleston. Debra will keep everybody updated, but I want to take a break from social media. So thanks for all the thoughts and prayers, and we’ll see you down the road with the grace of God and the skill of the doctors. Love you.” Here’s a look at WWE fans paying tribute to Duggan.

The Announcement

One person wrote on Instagram: “Jim, Stay strong. My wife and I will be praying for you. Debra, we’re not forgetting about you either. Stay strong for the both of you. Hoping for a speedy recovery, Tough Guy!”

Surgery

Duggan’s Instagram page states: “Jim’s surgery went as planned. He is resting comfortably now. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and well wishes. Please continue them as he continues to heal.”

Good Luck

Best of luck to Jim Duggan who is having surgery for prostate cancer tomorrow. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 28, 2021

One fan wrote on Twitter: “The man looks the same as he did in my childhood, he drinks from the fountain of youth and he’s going to smash this surgery tomorrow. Cancer picked the wrong fight…”

Fast Recovery

Hacksaw Jim Duggan’s wife posted an update that his surgery for prostate cancer went well. Prayers to the WWE Hall of Famer on a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/c8ElqIeogo — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) October 29, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote: “Sad news, Hacksaw Jim Duggan just announced that he has prostate cancer.You can beat this, Jim. Kick Cancer’s ass again.”

Hero

https://twitter.com/twelvebrown/status/1453894594618437636?s=20

One WWE fan said: “I just recently heard that Jim Duggan has prostate cancer. He is a good man and former wrestler. Prayers up.”

Thumbs Up

Positive thoughts, prayers, well wishes, good luck and thumbs up for Hacksaw Jim Duggan who announced he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He's beaten cancer before and he'll do it again — Meng's Mullet (@MengsMullet) October 28, 2021

A social media user said: “Please everyone say a prayerfor hacksaw Jim duggan and his family for his prostate cancer will go away please hacksaw I’m ur biggest fan please feel better get well soon tough guy I will be praying for u hooooooooooo.”

New York Strong

https://twitter.com/GeorgeGattonISW/status/1454076176234844162?s=20

And this fan wrote: “WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan announced on his Instagram earlier today that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He found out the news a few months ago and will be undergoing surgery to remove the cancer tomorrow. Sending my best wishes to Duggan and his family.”