Gymnastics Coach Arrested After Startling Sexual Abuse Allegations Surface

A gymnastics coach from Tulsa, Oklahoma was recently arrested after being accused of sexually abusing girls he's coached, according to Fox 23 News. The affidavit says the crimes started as early as the 1990s until January of this year. Jean-Luc Cairon previously coached at Kraft Academy of Gymnastics in Tusla and South County Gymnastics (SOCO), and the children he allegedly abused ranged from 10 to 14 years of age at the time. The Tulsa Police Department Child Crisis Unit is investigating the matter.

“We are shocked to learn of the charges facing a former employee," South County Gymnastics said in a statement. "Our athlete’s safety is our utmost priority. We have multiple measures in place to ensure a safe training environment. We follow all USAG and Safesport policies, including 3rd party background checks and safesport certification courses. In addition, we have our own policies and procedures to include: -Visible cameras are located throughout the gym. -3-person rule; there must never be two people alone by themselves in the gym. -All coaches must use a designated coach/staff restroom. -Open gym to parents; parents are encouraged to watch practices.”

Various girls have spoken out against Cairon. One girl said she was sexually abused for three years, beginning in 2018. Another girl, who was an athlete at SOCO, said Carion touched her inappropriately during both practice and outside of practice starting in January 2020 and lasting about a year. She was 14 years old at the time. And another girl, who is now 28, said her abuse began when she was 13 and occurred between 2005 and 2006.

The affidavit says when owners of SOCO became aware of the investigation, they called in a referral to U.S. SafeSport. Cairon was "placed on SafeSport’s Centralized Disciplinary Database (CDC) for allegations of misconduct, resulting in the Defendant’s temporary suspension." Additionally, three more of Cairon's athletes from the 1990s and 2000s came forward alleging they, too, were abused by Cairon while attending Kraft Academy.

Cairon was also an assistant gymnastics coach at Arizona State University from 2008-2010. According to his bio, Cairon has been involved in gymnastics since he was seven years old. He was a member of the French Olympic team for the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympic Games and holds three national titles (1983, 1984, 1987)." Currently, Cairon has been charged with three additional counts of lewd molestation, and his bond is $150,000. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.